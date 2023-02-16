Are my massive energy bills fuelling Centrica’s profits?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Are my massive energy bills fuelling Centrica’s profits?

By Press Association
February 16, 2023, 3:35 pm
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, made a massive profit last year (Steve Parsons/PA)
Centrica, the owner of British Gas, made a massive profit last year (Steve Parsons/PA)

Centrica has followed much larger companies such as BP and Shell in reporting annual results for last year which broke previous records.

But how linked are the company’s profits to the massively high energy bills that households are paying and is the Government doing anything to curb the excesses of the energy sector?

How similar is Centrica to BP and Shell?

All are energy companies, but what they do is rather different. A large part of Centrica’s revenue – around a third of it – comes from British Gas, which is a household energy supplier. Shell has an energy supply arm, but it makes up only a tiny part of the business.

Centrica also owns a stake in several nuclear power plants, which are more important to it than its oil and gas exploration arm. This makes its model rather different from oil and gas majors Shell and BP.

Centrica financials
Centrica owns British Gas (PA)

Did Centrica make its bumper profit from my energy bill? 

Not directly. Centrica owns British Gas which sells energy to about eight million households and businesses.

These customers have been paying record-high energy bills for the last year.

But while British Gas collected these payments from customers, it largely has to spend most of that money paying for the gas and electricity that it buys for its customers.

The company made just £8 post-tax profit per customer, a reduction from £13 the year before.

So no, the massive bill that you paid to British Gas did not contribute much at all to Centrica’s profits. In fact, the company spent more helping customers than it made in profit from British Gas Energy.

CITY Centrica
(PA Graphics)

Where did Centrica’s profit come from?

This is where it gets more complicated because there is a clear indirect link between energy prices and Centrica’s profits.

The massive jump in energy prices has meant that the price the company can charge for the energy it produces has risen.

This means that while British Gas is not making much of a profit, the parts of Centrica which make energy are combing it in.

For example, the business’s nuclear power plants sold each megawatt hour of electricity they produced for £140 last year, up from £46.60 a year earlier. The company has already sold some of the nuclear power it expects to produce in 2024 for £240 per MWh.

As a result, the nuclear arm swung from a loss of £38 million to a profit of £724 million.

The company’s gas is also selling for more than it has in the past.

The other big profit centre for Centrica was the company’s trading division. This part of the business buys and sells energy on the market, taking a profit along the way.

Traders can take advantage of volatility in the market, and the last year allowed them to make a massive £1.4 billion in profit, up 1,900% compared with 2021.

What are energy prices doing at the moment?

Both oil and gas prices have eased back from their recent highs. Oil now costs around 86 dollars per barrel, not an unusual level historically.

Gas prices have also dropped significantly from last year’s peaks. But at around £1.30 per therm they are still a little under three times higher than they had been through much of the 2010s.

What will happen to my energy bills?

Most households will see their energy bills soar again in April.

This might seem paradoxical but this is because of the impact of Government support.

At the moment the average annual bill is £2,500 under the Government’s support scheme for households. From April that support becomes less generous and the average bill will rise to £3,000.

Without this support, the average bill would likely have fallen from £4,279 today to £3,338 from the start of April, according to the latest forecast from Cornwall Insight.

Cost of living crisis
From April government support becomes less generous and the average annual household bill will rise to £3,000 (Danny Lawson/PA)

What has the Government done?

Ministers have hit Shell, BP and Centrica and other oil and gas companies with a 35% extra windfall tax amid their massive profits.

However, this is limited to the companies’ North Sea operations. The Government does not tax profits that these companies make abroad.

There is also a separate windfall tax on wind farms, nuclear power plants and other power generators.

Centrica said it expects to pay an extra £2.5 billion in windfall taxes over the years that the taxes are in place.

The Government is also helping households with their energy bills. At the moment people pay 34p per unit of electricity and 10.3p per unit of gas that they use, a lot lower than would have been the case if the Government had not stepped in.

The Government has also offered an additional £400 energy discount to every household in the country and is supporting businesses with their bills.

Will energy and fuel prices go back to their pre-Covid levels?

Gas prices are unlikely to drop back to what we used to consider “normal” prices.

The dispute between Russia and Europe is now so big that it seems unlikely that the gas will start flowing like it used to, even if hostilities cease in Ukraine.

That will leave Europe reliant on liquid natural gas imports for years to come – until it can replace gas with renewable energy.

To make it liquid so it can be transported by ship, natural gas is cooled to -160C. This is an expensive process in its own right, so adds to the price that people have to pay for LNG, compared with gas transported by pipeline.

Therefore, as long as Europe is more reliant on LNG than it has been in the past, gas bills are likely to remain higher.

As for the price of fuel, diesel and petrol prices are falling, according to data from the RAC, although they still have some way to go before coming back to more normal levels.

