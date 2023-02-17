Purplebricks eyes sale after slashing costs and warning of losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Purplebricks eyes sale after slashing costs and warning of losses

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 1:05 pm
Purplebricks maintained that the business and brand has ‘significant value’ (Purplebricks/ PA)

Online estate agent Purplebricks could be up for sale itself after revealing its turnaround plans have been costlier than expected and it is set to sink deeper into a loss this year.

The platform, which connects buyers, sellers and landlords with property experts, has been steaming ahead with a turnaround plan in efforts to slash costs and return to a profit.

The firm already has a redundancy programme in place and had managed to make initial savings by reducing the numbers of staff working across the business, closing offices and cutting the marketing budget.

It said on Friday it has identified a further £4 million of annual cost savings since announcing a new £17 million target in December.

But it warned investors that its actions have caused more disruption to sales than it initially thought, in efforts to bring down costs and make the business more efficient.

As a result, the group has taken a hit in one-off costs of around £1.2 million since November.

It told investors it expects to see full-year revenues of between £60 million and £65 million for the year to April 30, and adjusted operating losses of between £15 million and £20 million.

It comes after it reported adjusted operating losses of £8.4 million for the six months to October 31, the first half of its financial year, which was ten times bigger than the £800,000 in losses it reported the previous year.

Shares in the business tumbled by around a fifth on Friday, following the announcement.

But Purplebricks maintained that the business and brand has “significant value”, and that it may be better off under different owners.

It said in a statement: “The board recognise that the potential of the group may be better realised under an alternative ownership structure, and has, therefore, decided to conduct a strategic review of the group’s business with the aim of delivering maximum value for shareholders.

The review “may or may not result in a sale of the company”, it said.

Purplebricks said it is not currently in talks with any potential buyers nor has it received any offers.

Housing market
A view of the money pit, a piece of 3D art commissioned by Purplebricks intended to represent the amount of money people waste on commission with high-street estate agents when selling property, High Street Birmingham (Fabio De Paola/ PA)

Helena Marston, the chief executive officer, said: “We have undertaken a huge amount of work in the last nine months to improve our sales business, raise standards, establish Purplebricks Financial Services, and stabilise lettings, all of which means the company has never been in better shape for the future.

“Yes, the actions we have taken have caused more short-term disruption to our third-quarter performance than anticipated, but we remain confident in returning to positive cash generation in the early 2024 financial year.

“We recognise that our upside potential is not currently reflected in our market valuation, which is why the entire board has therefore concluded that a strategic review is now in the best interests of all shareholders.”

Purplebricks’ share price has more than halved over the past year as it revealed widening losses.

One of its shareholders, Lecram Holdings, which has a 5.16% stake in the business, hit back at the group’s plans for a sale.

Lecram said in a statement: “It is regrettable that the lack of relevant experience at the helm of Purplebricks, which we highlighted last June, has led the company to arrive at this unfortunate juncture.

“We are calling for a swift conclusion of the strategic review and, should it not lead to an acceptable offer for the company, that the chairman immediately stands down and the board, in consultation with us and other shareholders, brings in someone with the knowledge and capability to guide Purplebricks back to profitability.”

Lecram has previously criticised the company’s leadership and lack of financial improvement. It has campaigned for the removal of Purplebricks’ chairman, Paul Pindar, and the appointment of Rightmove and Countrywide founder Harry Hill as a director.

