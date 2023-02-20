Morrisons plugs extra £25m into cutting prices of own-brand products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morrisons plugs extra £25m into cutting prices of own-brand products

By Press Association
February 20, 2023, 12:03 am
Morrisons says 64 cupboard essentials, breakfast items and fresh products will be reduced by an average of almost a fifth (Morrisons/ PA)
Morrisons says 64 cupboard essentials, breakfast items and fresh products will be reduced by an average of almost a fifth (Morrisons/ PA)

Morrisons is cutting prices across a range of its own-brand products as it joins a string of supermarkets battling to retain customers while living costs soar.

The supermarket, which was recently pushed out of the “big four” UK grocers by discounter Aldi, said it has invested £25 million into the price cuts.

Some 64 cupboard essentials, breakfast items and fresh products will be reduced by an average of almost a fifth, Morrisons said.

For example, a 200g bag of full roast coffee granules has dropped to £2.25 from £3.99, little gem lettuce has been cut to 85p from 99p, and a four-pack of toilet tissue costs now £1.99 from £2.55.

It also introduced promotional deals such as two for £2 on selected crisps and two for £1.80 on cereals.

The offers come into effect this week in all of Morrisons’ 498 supermarkets and online.

Morrisons said it has invested £148 million over the last six months into cutting prices of popular and essential items, and reduced prices of around 1,000 products in January alone.

David Potts, Morrison’s chief executive, said: “We are just seven weeks into 2023 and already this is our fifth significant price activity of the year.

“These latest price cuts follow hard on the heels of two notable in-store price cuts involving well over 1,000 products, and two strong fuel promotions, demonstrating our determination and commitment to make a positive difference to our customers’ pockets.”

Morrisons is among the major supermarkets in the UK competing to bring down prices and retain shoppers who are looking for value in the tougher economic climate.

Last week, upmarket grocer Waitrose announced it was investing £100 million in cutting prices on hundreds of its own-brand products.

And in December, Sainsbury’s revealed it was pumping a further £50 million into its latest price-cutting push to keep customers loyal, taking its total investment to £550 million over two years.

It comes as grocery price inflation hit a record 16.7% in January, according to analysts Kantar, the highest figure since its records began in 2008.

Kantar said the price rises mean households face an extra £788 on their annual shopping bills on average, assuming that they do not change their shopping behaviour.

But competition in the British supermarket sector “is as intense as it’s ever been”, Kantar said, as retailers race to bring down prices on their own-brand items.

It has had a notable impact on shopping behaviour with supermarkets’ own-label ranges growing by 9.3% in January, while branded alternatives were up by just 1% in the month.

