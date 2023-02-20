Average price tag on a home rose by just £14 in February – Rightmove By Press Association February 20, 2023, 12:03 am February’s flat average asking price across Britain indicates that many sellers are breaking with tradition and showing unseasonal initial pricing restraint, according to Rightmove (Steve Parsons/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Body found in the River Wyre near to where Nicola Bulley went missing 2 Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre 3 Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site 4 Woman taken to hospital after crash on A96 at Keith 5 Woman taken to hospital after Berryden Road incident in Aberdeen 6 POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it? 6 7 Retro coffee pod Café Sal is causing a stir in Bridge of Don in… 8 Ellon man appears in court accused of four rape charges 9 Isle of Lewis beach cordoned after ‘possible ordnance’ discovered by walker 10 JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie: Our thoughts on the new food truck’s Scottish home-cooked classics More from Press and Journal EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez emerges as contender for Aberdeen job Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to undergo major heart surgery Stirling Bull Sales: Aberdeenshire herd rules supreme in Salers 'Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable': Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 'delayed to 2050' Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to 'end his petty existence' apologises… Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes Manager Steven Mackay is Nairn's match-winner against Wick; Clach beat Deveronvale Formartine United storm back to defeat Banks o' Dee at Spain Park Max Ewan at the double for Brora against Lossie; Buckie Thistle edge Turriff United Invergordon keep slim title chase alive thanks to nine-goal victory against Bonar Bridge Editor's Picks Man who emailed Douglas Ross MP urging him to ‘end his petty existence’ apologises for drunken rant ‘Utterly, utterly unacceptable and unthinkable’: Ewing calls for inquiry as A9 ‘delayed to 2050’ Schoolboy in dock for posting racist tweet about World Cup commentator Eni Aluko Space for businesses at former Hopeman garage, new Elgin flats and play equipment for Findhorn Neil Greig: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures Weekend court roll – Pot Noodle tosser and a despicable babysitter Most Commented 1 Fiona Rintoul: Nicola Sturgeon did a great deal for Scotland but it’s time to move up a gear 2 Council to pocket extra £620,000 a year from parking charge hike 3 POLL: Four years on from full AWPR opening, was it worth it? 4 Fishers blast Holyrood for 'scandalous' marine policy tantamount to 'greenwashing' 5 Nicola Sturgeon resigns as Scotland's first minister 6 Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job 7 Ryanair's 'bigger than ever' summer season in Aberdeen looks strangely familiar 8 Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon has deftly jumped before she was pushed 9 Could this be the first all-vegan BnB in Inverness? 10 Tories accused of north Scotland energy subsidy review 'whitewash'