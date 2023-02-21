Four-day week workers enjoy hiking, horse riding and more quality family time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four-day week workers enjoy hiking, horse riding and more quality family time

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 12:03 am
Tyler Grange director Jack Jewell (left) volunteering at a farm charity with a colleague on their Fridays off work (Jack Jewell/PA)
Tyler Grange director Jack Jewell (left) volunteering at a farm charity with a colleague on their Fridays off work (Jack Jewell/PA)

Horse riding, hiking, a carpentry course and doing school runs are among the benefits employees working a four-day week have enjoyed.

Staff at some of the firms that took part in the world’s biggest ever pilot on a shorter working week said they loved having more quality family time, felt well-rested and indulged in hobbies they had wanted to take up since they were children.

The final working day of the week can be “more focused, potentially slightly more frantic” but the “pay-off” of a three-day weekend far outweighs those struggles, said the director of an environmental consultancy.

Nathan Jenkinson enjoys hiking on his Fridays off as one of the benefits of his four-day working week (Nathan Jenkinson/PA)
Nathan Jenkinson enjoys hiking on his Fridays off as one of the benefits of his four-day working week (Nathan Jenkinson/PA)

Jack Jewell, who is based in Manchester with Tyler Grange, said pay rises are one thing “but to be able to give time back has been a lot more valuable”.

His colleague, landscape planning director Wendy Lancaster said the extra day away from work feels like “a luxury”, while client director Nathan Jenkinson said there have been “no observable downsides”.

Mr Jenkinson, who is based in London, said the longer weekend gives him and his colleagues more drive to work harder and more efficiently during the week.

He told the PA news agency: “We come into work on a Monday and we’re all firing on all cylinders. We’re ready to go, very up for work, and you can tell, and I certainly feel, that I actually have (had) time to switch off.

“I think two days, you may just have enough time to start switching off then you’re back into it Monday, but I feel like when I come in on Monday, I’ve had a decent break every week, and it means that I’m ready to give everything I’ve got for the four days that I’m in.”

Positives include “lots of quality time to spend with family” as well as long walks with his rescue dog Toby on Fridays and hiking in the Lake District.

He has also taken up carpentry and upcycling as hobbies, away from laptops and constant work notifications.

“When I was little I loved carpentry, although I wasn’t very good at it,” he said.

“So I’ve used my Fridays to actually learn, start to learn how to do that. I’ve built a small shed in my garden, which is a nice space now to use. And I’m now starting to learn how to upcycle furniture. I did a small carpentry and joinery course late last year.

“And again, now I’m using that to just do something a bit more hands-on in my free time that doesn’t involve any screens or notifications which work life seems to be dominated by these days.”

Ms Lancaster, a mother-of-two, does the Friday school pick-ups and drop-offs and takes care of “life admin” which she said lets her feel more present and full of energy for a weekend with her family.

She too has taken up a hobby.

Wendy Lancaster has been able to take up horse riding on her extra day off (Wendy Lancaster/PA)

“I’ve recently started riding lessons,” she said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do ever since I was a kid and I’m very bad at it but it just feels like such a luxury, you know, to be able to do that. To be in a position where I’ve got time and money to do that.”

Of her Fridays, which she also uses to edit a magazine for an educational charity, she said: “Being able to go out and do stuff without the kids hanging off me or people at work needing me, I can’t tell you how grateful I am for that.”

Mr Jewell said he loves being “a lot more present” with his young daughter, and used his extra day off in the run-up to the festive season to build her Christmas present.

He said: “I’ve spent Fridays building a doll’s house for my daughter which previously I was sort of having to work into the evenings and such trying to get that done for a Christmas deadline.

“But just having that extra breathing space in my week has been a really welcome addition. It’s just time, which you don’t get. We can give pay raises and such but to be able to give time back has been a lot more valuable.”

Both he and Ms Lancaster also volunteer at the Farms for City Children charity.

He said: “Just time off work where you know you can switch off and go and help others has just been a really welcome addition to my working week.”

Alistair Dickson, a graphic designer at the Brighton-based 5 Squirrels cosmetics company, had a young baby when the firm decided to take part in the pilot.

He told PA: “Having one less day at work is obviously going to be quite popular. But for me personally it was a good time in my life being that we had just had a baby.

“It meant I could spend more time at home helping my wife with the baby rather than constantly working.”

He said it is “quite rewarding” to know you can “still be productive but have that extra day off”.

