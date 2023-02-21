HSBC posts earnings leap and boosts shareholder payouts amid break-up calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

HSBC posts earnings leap and boosts shareholder payouts amid break-up calls

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 8:58 am Updated: February 21, 2023, 12:16 pm
HSBC has reported a near-doubling of profits at the end of 2022 and revealed plans for a special shareholder payout on top of its highest dividend for four years as it defends itself in the face of break-up calls from its biggest investor.
HSBC has reported a near-doubling of profits at the end of 2022 and revealed plans for a special shareholder payout on top of its highest dividend for four years as it defends itself in the face of break-up calls from its biggest investor.

HSBC has reported a near-doubling of profits at the end of 2022 and revealed plans for a special shareholder payout on top of its highest dividend for four years as it defends itself in the face of break-up calls from its biggest investor.

The banking giant unveiled a better-than-expected jump of more than 90% in pre-tax profits to 5.2 billion US dollars (£4.3 billion) for the final three months of the year.

Overall for 2022, it posted a slight drop in pre-tax profits, down by 7.3% to 17.5 billion dollars (£14.6 billion).

The group announced total dividends of 32 cents a share for 2022 – the highest level since 2018 – and looked to further appease shareholders by saying it will hand out a special dividend after the sale of its business in Canada later this year.

It comes as HSBC has been under pressure from its largest shareholder Ping An, a Chinese insurance group, which has been leading a campaign to push for a split of HSBC’s Asian and western banking businesses to boost profits.

HSBC stock
The group added it expects to record a net interest income of at least £30 billion for the coming year (Katie Collins/PA)

Noel Quinn, group chief executive, said the results marked “another good year for HSBC”.

He said: “Ourselves and Ping An shared a common objective over the past three years, and that is to improve the performance of the business.

“I think the results we announced today evidence an improvement in the business. We have fundamentally transformed the profitability of what were loss-making, or near-loss-making, businesses in the US and Europe.

“We are still ambitious to improve performance even more, but I think we have shown over the last three years we have delivered on our strategic performances.”

He stressed that it would be “normal practice” to meet with Ping An over the next few weeks, “as we would with all major shareholders” following its financial results.

HSBC reported revenues up 4% to 51.7 billion US dollars (£43 billion), driven in part by strong growth in net interest income across all of the group’s global businesses.

The group added it expects to record a net interest income of at least 36 billion US dollars (£30 billion) for the coming year, based on the current market consensus for global central bank rates.

But it set aside another 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) for expected bad debts in the fourth quarter of last year, flagging its exposure to commercial real estate in mainland China, as well as businesses in the UK.

And looking ahead, Mr Quinn admitted that there are “marginal to small” signs of financial distress in the group’s lending book, despite overall “resilience” across its customers.

He said: “I wouldn’t say we have no signs of stress in the UK – we have seen marginal to small signs of stress in our book at the moment.

“There is certainly a challenging year ahead, and a number of people remortgaging onto higher rates.

“But I’m pleased that the yield curve has come down because of the positive action the Government took at the end of last year, and we are passing on that reduction as quickly as possible in terms of the cost of borrowing for our mortgages.”

He stressed that HSBC recently introduced its first five-year fixed-rate mortgage at under 4%, for customers remortgaging, since the mini-budget, which led to a rise in the price of many mortgage products.

“We think at that sub-4% level, the vast majority of our client base would be able to manage the remortgaging.

“But for anyone in financial difficulty, we have got resources allocated to make sure that we can support them.”

He added: “But I am more positive on the UK mortgage market today than I would have been five to six months ago.”

Its annual report published alongside the results showed that the group cut its bonus pool by 4% to 3.4 billion US dollars (£2.8 billion) for 2022.

However, chief executive Noel Quinn saw his total pay package swell to 5.6 million US dollars (£4.7 million) from 4.9 million US dollars (£4.1 million) in 2021 as he picked up a 2.2 million US dollar (£1.8 million) annual bonus.

The group said it hiked fixed pay by 5.5% on average in 2023, following a 3.6% rise in 2022, taking into account the “impact of inflation in each country where we operate”.

It stressed that increases were targeted towards more junior and middle management workers, who see fixed pay represent a larger proportion of their overall earnings.

Most senior leaders and executive directors have not been given fixed pay rises this year, it added.

HSBC added that the UK’s plans to scrap the bonus cap for bankers “will eventually allow us to place more emphasis on variable pay in the overall package”.

“We will keep our approach under review and consult with shareholders on any potential changes to our overall remuneration framework for executive directors,” it added.

HSBC revealed its UK gender pay gap widened last year, with the median female employee earning 48.8% less than the median male employee, as of April 5 2022.

This was a 2.1 percentage point increase from the 46.7% gender pay gap reported last year.

HSBC said the UK gender pay gap reflects the make-up of the business, with fewer women than men in senior, higher-paid roles and more women than men in junior, lower-paid roles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Inverness Sheriff Court
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented