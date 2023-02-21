Royal Mail international services restored after cyber incident disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Royal Mail international services restored after cyber incident disruption

By Press Association
February 21, 2023, 11:21 am
Royal Mail branding (Chris Radburn/PA)
Royal Mail branding (Chris Radburn/PA)

All Royal Mail international services have been reinstated at post offices following disruption caused by a cyber incident, it was announced on Tuesday.

Royal Mail told customers last month that the cyber incident meant that post offices were unable to handle international mail or parcels at its 11,500 branches.

Neill O’Sullivan, Post Office managing director parcels and mails, said: “Postmasters have been the innocent victims of this faceless crime, unable to support businesses and consumers wishing to use their expertise to get parcels sent abroad.

“For many small businesses, Post Offices are an integral part of their business set-up and this has been a challenging time for them too.

“We have worked day and night in partnership with Royal Mail to reinstate all international services via our branch network.”

The Post Office said it was providing additional money to Postmasters for handling international items at branches in the form of a new fixed payment for each transaction.

In addition, for all Royal Mail international labels sold in branch during February and March, Post Office will pay additional commission on the value of each item.

Mr O’Sullivan added: “These past weeks have been difficult for postmasters who through no fault of their own have missed out on remuneration for providing international mail services.

“Postmasters are operating in a tough economic climate and this package of remuneration improvements should help rebuild their earnings from international parcels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Inverness Sheriff Court
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented