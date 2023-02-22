Firms must act now to deliver new consumer duty, says FCA boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firms must act now to deliver new consumer duty, says FCA boss

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 1:02 pm
Firms must act now to prepare for a new consumer duty, a boss at the Financial Conduct Authority has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Firms must act now to prepare for a new consumer duty, a boss at the City regulator has said.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of competition and consumers at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), told firms: “You still have time to deliver. But you must act now.”

Speaking at an online event hosted by Deloitte marking the countdown to implementation of the consumer duty, he said: “A small number of firms may have seen the task as too big and adopted an avoidance tactic in the hope that it will all go away.

“On behalf of your industry peers who have made the effort, we can confirm that the consumer duty will not go away. Their hard work has not been wasted.”

The consumer duty will set clearer and higher standards of consumer protection across financial services, requiring firms to put customers at the heart of what they do.

The rules come into force on July 31 for new and existing products or services that are open to sale or renewal, and July 31 next year for closed products or services.

Mr Mills said: “Our work on the consumer duty predates the cost-of-living squeeze but the current economic climate highlights the need for those high standards and protections.

“For what this looks like in practice, we can look at the plight of homeowners who are struggling with rising mortgage costs.

“Or to savers who often wait longer for the corresponding rise in their interest rates. We would remind firms that the duty needs to deliver good outcomes for customers in financial difficulty and that retail customers need to be offered fair value.

“And of course, hard economic times hit those at the bottom of the financial ladder the hardest, so the duty does carry responsibility to look out for customers with vulnerabilities.”

The duty is not retrospective, so it will not mean organisations will be taken to the Financial Ombudsman Service for past actions or omissions, so long as they are put right by July for products or services that are still on offer, Mr Mills said.

He added: “For products and services that have been withdrawn to new customers, you have until July 2024.

“At every stage of the regulatory life cycle, we will ask you to demonstrate your business models, actions you have taken and how your culture is refocusing on good customer outcomes.”

