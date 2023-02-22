Rail strike negotiations in ‘hiatus’ after rejection of latest offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail strike negotiations in ‘hiatus’ after rejection of latest offer

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 1:34 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 1:45 pm
Negotiations with the biggest union involved in rail strikes are in “hiatus” after the latest offer was rejected without a vote, the boss of Network Rail said.

Chief executive Andrew Haines said the Government-owned company is “not refusing to talk” to the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) but there is “a difference between talks and meaningful negotiations”.

Network Rail is bitterly frustrated that the union refused to put its proposal aimed at resolving the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions to a vote of its members.

Fresh strikes beginning on March 16 were announced last week.

Mr Haines said the RMT has rejected “the fundamental principles” of the negotiations, including that pay rises must be linked to modernisation leading to productivity improvements.

He went on: “We are having to take stock because three consecutive times we’ve reached what we’ve believed is an in-principle deal with the negotiators, only for it to be rejected three times by the executive committee of the RMT.

“So you have to say why do we keep following that process?”

He added: “We’re in a hiatus while we consider the appropriate next steps.”

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator in the dispute, said: “I think the RMT has really annoyed their members – our staff – by their refusal to put the revised offer that we made in January to a referendum.

“It’s a sham of an excuse to say that that was rejected on the basis of just going through the branch meetings.

“We can see that because our own staff are telling us that very clearly.

“They’ve been really clear that they want a chance to vote on the deal.”

Network Rail hopes around 1,000 more services will be able to operate on strike days compared with previous walkouts, partly due to an increase in the number of RMT members who will not participate.

The RMT has called a strike for workers at Network Rail on March 16 and will then launch a ban on overtime.

Its members at 14 train operators will walkout on March 16, 18 and 30, and April 1.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch last week said it will take “sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months” as employers are “not being given a fresh mandate by the Government” to offer a new deal.

