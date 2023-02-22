London stocks stumble after commodity firms slip back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London stocks stumble after commodity firms slip back

By Press Association
February 22, 2023, 5:30 pm
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

London’s markets dropped on Wednesday amid downward pressure from mining firms in the face of weaker commodity prices.

Investors and traders also appeared cautious over the rates outlook ahead of the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.59%, or 47.12 points, lower to finish at 7,930.63.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been another weak session for markets in Europe despite a softening in yields with the FTSE 100 slipping to a one-week low, weighed down by weakness in basic resources and financials.

“Despite the drag from the two aforementioned sectors, we have managed to rally quite strongly from these intraday lows, with lower yields prompting a modest rebound in house builders and consumer staples.”

Markets in Asia had dropped sharply after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked interest rates by 0.5 percentage points to a new 14-year high.

Across the Channel, the German Dax rose by 0.0.1%, and the French Cac 40 decreased by 0.13% at close.

In the US, the main markets opened slightly higher after St Louis Fed president James Bullard predicted a Fed policy rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Sterling drifted during a cautious session for currency traders ahead of the latest minutes from the Fed.

The pound was down by around 0.37% to 1.205 US dollars, and by 0.10% to 1.135 euros at market close in London.

In company news, banking giant Lloyds edged into the green after it said profits nearly doubled in the final three months of 2022 as its loan book swelled and interest rates increased.

The UK’s largest lender said its quarterly statutory pre-tax profit was £1.8 billion, up from £968 million over the same period in 2021.

Shares moved 0.29p higher to 51.26p at the close of play.

Mining firm Rio Tinto was among the FTSE’s heaviest fallers after it cut its shareholders’ dividend by more than half due to lower commodity prices.

The group said it would pay a 53% lower dividend for 2022 after a pullback in raw material prices caused pre-tax profit to dip by 40%. Shares in the business fell 221.0p to 5,983p.

Cineworld shares slipped further after reports that the troubled cinema chain had failed to secure any firm takeover offers to buy the entire business. Shares dropped by 0.462p to 4.018p.

Sanderson Design Group finished up 18p at 136.5p after the furnishing designs business signed a “major” licensing deal for its Clarke & Clarke brand with retailer Next.

The price of oil lost ground for the second consecutive session amid concerns that sharply higher rates could result in a slowdown in demand.

Brent crude oil decreased by 2.59% to 80.9 US dollars (£67.08) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Relx, up 61p to 2,552p, Rentokil, up 9.6p to 518.2p, Reckitt, up 100p to 5,820p, Coca-Cola HBC, up 32p to 2,140p, and Compass Group, up 28.5p to 1953p.

The biggest fallers were Burberry, down 112.0p to 2,480p, Rio Tinto, down 221.0p to 5,983p, Antofagasta, down 48.0p to 1,674p, Anglo American, down 68.5p to 3,085.5p, and Rolls-Royce, down 2.4p to 107.62p.

