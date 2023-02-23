Highest number of new home registrations in 15 years recorded in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Highest number of new home registrations in 15 years recorded in 2022

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 10:50 am
Last year was the strongest for new home registrations since 2007, according to the National House Building Council (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Last year was the strongest for new home registrations since 2007, according to the National House Building Council (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Last year was the strongest for new home registrations since 2007, according to an industry body.

The National House Building Council (NHBC), which released the figures, said the final three months of 2022 had been “challenging” after a strong performance earlier in the year.

Across the UK, 191,801 new registrations were recorded by the NHBC in 2022, marking the highest annual total since 198,467 in 2007.

The number in 2022 was 26% higher than in 2021, according to the figures given to the PA news agency.

There was a 21% drop in new home registrations in the last three months of 2022 compared with the previous quarter as the impact of September’s mini-budget and wider economic challenges took hold, the NHBC said.

It said London was particularly affected by the fall in registrations towards the end of the year, with northern England and Wales also being impacted.

Steve Wood, chief executive of the NHBC, a warranty and insurance provider, said the data reflected the fluctuating economic climate.

He said: “Whilst the final quarter of 2022 was undoubtedly a challenging one, it was off the back of strong market performance in the first half of the year.

“Rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis have had a marked impact on many areas of the UK economy.

“Housebuilding has not been immune from these factors but the demand for high quality new homes, whether in the private or rental sector, is still holding up.

“It is too early to judge how long any slowdown is likely to last, housebuilding continues to show resilience.

“The sector has shown time and time again that it can weather market fluctuations and respond to rising demand.”

The NHBC has a 70% to 80% share of the UK warranty market.

Its figures indicate the stock of new properties in the pipeline as homes are registered with the NHBC before being built.

In 2022 there were 141,757 new registrations recorded in the private sector – a 25% increase compared with 2021 – and 50,044 were in the affordable and “build to rent” sector – a 29% year-on-year increase.

The NHBC also said that private sector registrations were particularly affected by the drop-off in the fourth quarter, while the rental sector was less affected.

David Campbell, commercial director at NHBC, said: “Housebuilding in the rental sector has remained steady in the last two quarters, with investors and developers pivoting towards the increasing demand for high-quality rental homes.

“The diversity of the housebuilding market and greater focus on ‘build to rent’ is proving to be an important factor in housing supply.”

Mr Campbell said early 2023 is likely to be a challenging time for the housebuilding market, but added: “Builders and developers have historically held up well in tough economic circumstances, in part bolstered by the imbalance between demand and supply of new homes.

“As one might expect, many are considering the viability of launching new projects to the market very carefully, particularly in light of the latest Bank of England base rate rise, but there are signs that this will be temporary as inquiry and reservation levels begin to rise.”

The figures also show that 151,120 new homes were completed in 2022, up 8% compared with 2021.

Here are the numbers of new home registrations in 2022 by region and the increase or decrease compared with 2021, according to the NHBC:

– North East, 10,336, 38%
– Yorkshire and the Humber, 13,665, 30%
– East Midlands, 23,574, 36%
– Eastern England, 23,715, 14%
– London, 14,679, 20%
– South East, 25,959, 22%
– South West, 17,581, 21%
– West Midlands, 18,517, 34%
– Wales, 5,065, 22%
– Northern Ireland and Isle of Man, 3,172, minus 13%
– North West England, 20,200, 42%
– Scotland, 15,338, 22%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

New Inverness Chamber of Commerce CEO Colin Marr
Colin Marr named new Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive
Royal Dornoch Golf Club paid out nearly £12,000 to community groups last year
Community groups urged to make a pitch for Royal Dornoch Golf Club funds
Tavish Scott will highlight the lack of affordable homes at a rural housing conference
Rural housing crisis: Salmon Scotland calls for urgent action to tackle pressing issue
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Zander Fagerson, was concerned he might miss this Six Nations.
Six Nations: Zander Fagerson grateful to be back and confident of more progress in…
Cole Anderson has joined Inverurie Locos from Formartine United. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Highland League: Cole Anderson joins Inverurie Locos from Formartine United
Members of the Oban Communities Trust gathered with representatives of contractors TSL outside The Rockfield Centre before work started. Image: Supplied.
IN FULL: My Place Scottish Civic Trust nominees from Argyll, Moray and Highlands
Lochardil Primary School in Inverness.
Primary school in Inverness to stay shut tomorrow due to heating failure
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A young offender who survived a Caithness cliff fall that killed his girlfriend has been given a chance to get his life back on track Picture shows; Dominic Long. N/A. Supplied by Unknown - used previously without credit on November 4, 2022 Date; Unknown
Traumatised cliff plunge survivor given second chance by criminal court

Editor's Picks

Most Commented