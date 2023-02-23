Government promises planning reform after pressure from wind farm builders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government promises planning reform after pressure from wind farm builders

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 3:41 pm
Developers will be able to apply for a new fast-track system (Tom Leese/PA)

The Government has promised a better and faster system for approving wind farms and other major infrastructure as it acknowledged that it was taking way too long for decisions to come through.

Following years of pressure from some of the country’s biggest renewable developers, the Government said that it wants to at least hit its own timescales.

From 2012 to 2021 the time it took to get a so-called Development Consent Order ballooned from 2.6 years to 4.2 years.

The system is making it increasingly difficult for developers to help the UK reach its target to try to decarbonise the power grid by 2035.

“The system does not always move with the focus and speed we need,” the Government said.

Juliette Webb, an environmental policy analyst at trade body RenewableUK, said: “We’re pleased that ministers across four Government departments have recognised our key recommendations to reform the planning process as a matter of urgency, to enable much-needed renewable energy projects to go ahead faster.”

Current rules are regulated by a 2008 act which says that developers of nationally significant infrastructure should be able to get a decision within 17 months.

“Our priority is to get back to decision-making within the statutory timescales as a minimum and make improvements wherever possible,” the Government said on Thursday.

It added: “The Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) consenting process has served the UK well for more than a decade.

“However, the demands on the system are changing, and its speed has slowed. The number and complexity of cases coming into the system is increasing. Policy changes are more frequent in response to a changing world.”

It remains to be seen what comes out of the Government’s plans. For now it has promised to consult on plans to streamline the process and create a new fast-track consulting process.

By September it hopes to be piloting some key parts of the changes with the plans in place by next spring.

Developers have been calling for changes for years in the hope of speeding up the roll out of wind farms, solar farms and connecting them to the grid.

Once all the material and equipment is on site, it can take just 24 hours to put up a wind turbine and a full wind farm can be erected in less than a year. But the planning and consent takes a lot longer.

“The current planning system moves at a glacial pace – it can take four or five years to get approval for an offshore wind farm,” Ms Webb said.

“If we’re to cut people’s energy bills, boost Britain’s energy security and meet our net-zero target, the Government must reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and streamline the way the system works to make it more agile and responsive.”

