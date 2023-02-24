Consumer confidence in surprise rebound from historic lows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Consumer confidence in surprise rebound from historic lows

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 12:03 am
Consumer confidence has made a surprise rebound, says GfK (Philip Toscano/PA)
Consumer confidence has made a surprise rebound, says GfK (Philip Toscano/PA)

Consumer confidence has made a surprise rebound from historic lows despite ongoing cost-of-living woes, figures show.

GfK’s long-running consumer confidence index rose by a significant seven points in February, although the headline score remains at a “severely depressed” negative 38.

Confidence in the general economic situation over the next 12 months is up by 11 points but remains at negative 43 and on a par with last February.

Confidence in personal finances looking ahead to the next 12 months increased by nine points to negative 18, which is four points lower than this time last year.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, is up three points to negative 37 – 22 points lower than a year ago.

The overall uptick follows the index falling three points to a near-historic low of negative 45 in January amid inflation woes and growing concern about another jump in energy bills.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “Despite widely reported headwinds of inflation continuing to outstrip wage rises, and the ongoing household challenge from the cost-of-living crisis, consumers have suddenly shown more optimism about the state of their personal finances and the general economic situation, especially for the coming year.

“While it’s too early to talk about ‘green shoots of recovery’, the uptick across all measures should be welcomed.”

He added: “The headline consumer confidence score is still severely depressed and the mood as well as the economy remains a long way off pre-lockdown levels, but a little consumer resilience might be what we need to soften any downturn in 2023.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets for KPMG, said: “Household budgets are squeezed by higher prices, with energy, broadband and mobile phone costs set to rise for many households in April. Despite the uptick in consumer confidence, levels remain low overall.

“With no end in sight to this higher cost landscape, many consumers continue to take steps to reduce spend where they can, switching where they shop, what they buy, whilst also cutting back on some activities, such as eating out and takeaways.

“Despite those steps, nearly half of consumers surveyed by KPMG say they are using savings to help meet their higher essential costs, whilst one in 10 are using credit more.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
There were 13 ambulances waiting outside ARI on Wednesday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary declared major incident as queue of 13 ambulances stacked up outside…
2
2
Macduff Aldi hopes are still alive
Aldi will still push for Macduff shop despite Tesco undoing plans in court
3
Two fire appliances are in attendance in Kemnay. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Air ambulance lands at Kemnay school grounds following road incident
4
Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘I’m not really enjoying this anymore’: Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker trades it…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An army veteran who previously completed a charity bike ride from Aberdeen to Arbroath has been found guilty of attacking his pregnant partner Picture shows; Sammy Stewart. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
‘I couldn’t breathe’: Army veteran choked pregnant partner and pulled woman out of car…
6
Participants of the show, including King Momo. Image: Truman Vaz Photography.
IN PICTURES: Dancers and bright colours galore as Lent kicked off with carnival festival…
7
Society ; Chef Feature. Cafe Boheme with Chef John Pattillo and Owner Paul Mair. (pictured) 27/11/18 Picture by HEATHER FOWLIE
Aberdeen’s Cafe Boheme earns coveted spot in 2023 UK Michelin Guide
8
Marischal Court, Aberdeen
Two men charged following £16,000 drugs recovery in Aberdeen
9
A man has died after falling from the cliffs at Orkney
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
10
wood group headquarters
Wood shares soar on confirmation of £1.5billion takeover offers

More from Press and Journal

Sandy Hunter is the third generation to farm at Wedderburn near Huntly.
Breeding and feeding is the key to success at Wedderburn
Farmers are encouraged to attend a farming breakfast to discuss the future of the industry.
Farming breakfast to discuss outlook for agri sector
BikeMore is Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival. Image: BikeMore.
BikeMore, Aviemore's first-ever cycling festival to be held in May
Highland League Weekly 24 February preview image
WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview show and Saturday camera games revealed
New Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Pictures courtesy of Brora Rangers FC
Management chance too good to turn down for Brora's Ally MacDonald
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon hoping Aberdeen Wanderers can do them a favour on final day of…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: M&A activity in renewables sector to flourish
Gordonians' Jamie Wills and his team-mates face a tough test at Hughenden. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Top of the table clash can bring out best in Gordonians
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Camouflaged home intruder led police on high-speed chase that ended in early morning car…
l-r Clan Partner director John MacGregor, Sinclair Bay Subsea (SBS) general manager Louise Sinclair , SBS technical director Peter Sinclair and : Clan Partner director Steven Dunbar. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Wick firm Sinclair Bay Subsea under new ownership after MacGregor family takeover

Editor's Picks

Most Commented