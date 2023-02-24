Government criticises ‘disgusting’ scam energy bills support emails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government criticises ‘disgusting’ scam energy bills support emails

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 11:25 am
The Government has hit back at “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support (Tim Goode/ PA)
The Government has condemned “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support.

Scammers have attempted to target UK households by impersonating the Government through emails saying they are eligible for a £400 discount under the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS).

The emails ask the recipient to share details including their name, address and debit or credit card details in order to “receive the rebate”.

The EBSS entitles every household in England, Scotland and Wales to a £400 discount to help with bills.

Households in Northern Ireland automatically get a £600 payment towards their energy bills through the separate Northern Ireland EBSS.

The package of support was brought in in May last year after wholesale energy costs soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this time last year.

But the Government stressed that most households do not need to apply for the energy support because it is received automatically through their electricity bill or via credit or vouchers directly from their electricity supplier.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “It is disgusting that scammers seek to rip off people at a time when they are simply trying to get the Government support they’re entitled to.

“Households with a direct connection to an electricity supplier do not need to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

“Most customers receive it automatically through their electricity bill and customers on prepayment meters receive a credit or vouchers direct from their electricity supplier.

“Consumers should stay alert to potential scams and report them when they are suspected.”

More than three quarters of all EBSS vouchers have been redeemed and £1.7 million was used in January alone, BEIS said this week.

It means that a record amount of Government support reached some of the country’s most vulnerable households in January, with vouchers redeemed by those on traditional prepayment meters.

Some £530 million has been provided so far under the scheme, it revealed.

It comes after fraudulent texts began circulating last year, inviting people to apply for the £400 discount and encouraging them to set up a direct debit to receive the money.

The Government said it does not currently have data on the total volume of scams in this area, but it is trying to track down scammers and counteract them.

It added that cyber criminals are “opportunistic” and will use issues such as rising energy bills to try to trick people into sharing their financial or personal details.

People who think they have received suspect emails can forward them to report@phishing.gov.uk and to Action Fraud.

