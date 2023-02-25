Mobile users ‘stuck between mid-contract hikes and exit fees of more than £400’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mobile users ‘stuck between mid-contract hikes and exit fees of more than £400’

By Press Association
February 25, 2023, 12:02 am
Mobile phone users are facing the option of ‘exorbitant’ mid-contract price rises or exit fees of more than £400, a consumer group has warned (PA)
Mobile phone users are facing the option of “exorbitant” mid-contract price rises or exit fees of more than £400, a consumer group has warned.

Which? is calling on providers to reconsider price rises – regardless of whether they are “transparent” – as consumers grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, and allow customers to leave their contract without penalty if charges are hiked mid-contract.

It has also urged them to cancel 2023’s inflationary-charged hikes for financially vulnerable consumers.

The “big four” mobile firms – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – raise prices every April in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or Retail Price Index (RPI), plus an additional 3.9%.

EE, Three and Vodafone use CPI – leading to price increases of more than 14% this year, while O2 uses the higher RPI measure, meaning some customers will face hikes of more than 17%.

As the price rises are often applied mid-contract, customers either have to accept them or pay exit fees to leave.

The price hikes are highest for bundled contracts when the customer pays for both usage and the handset.

Which? calculated that the average EE customer on a bundled contract would see an annual increase of £66.36, while the typical Three customer would see a hike of £56.40.

The same EE customer would face exit fees of £424.67 to leave a year early and Three’s customer would need to pay £379.46 to leave their contract.

Additionally, using the example of an EE customer who took out a 36-month contract for an iPhone Pro Max with unlimited data, Which? estimated the customer would pay an additional £105 for the handset over the next year due to the price increases.

It calculated that the Three customer with the same contract would pay an estimated £86 extra for the handset over the next year.

For O2 and most Vodafone contracts, only the airtime part of a contract is subject to inflation.

An average SIM-only customer with EE would see a potential annual increase of £46.20, followed by O2 and Vodafone customers who would see annual price hikes of £42.72 and £42.36 respectively. The average customer with Three would see the lowest annual increase of £25.20.

EE SIM-only customers would face the highest exit fees of £295.36 if they wanted to leave a year early, followed by Vodafone and O2 customers at £287.88 and £237.08.

Three customers face the lowest exit fees of £169.59 for leaving their contract a year early.

Ofcom is currently investigating mid-contract price rises and their fairness for consumers.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “It’s hugely concerning that many mobile customers could find themselves trapped in a Catch-22 situation where they either have to accept exorbitant – and difficult to justify – mid-contract price hikes this spring or pay costly exit fees to leave their contract early and find a better deal.

“With many households struggling to make ends meet, it is completely unfair that people are trapped in this situation. Which? is calling on providers to act quickly and reconsider any price rises. Firms should cancel 2023 hikes for financially vulnerable consumers and allow all customers to leave without penalty if they face mid-contract price rises.”

An EE spokesperson said: “We strongly refute the research methodology used by Which? to compare SIM only and handset plans to calculate inflation related price rises. This figure was calculated using a SIM only deal, when in fact we do offer a limited number of plans where customers can pay for their handset and monthly line rental separately.

While price rises are never welcome, we do feel this year’s increase, of around £1 per week for the average customer receiving the rise, reflects incredible value given the cost increases we’re facing, the considerable investments we’re making, and ultimately the additional data that’s being consumed month on month by our customers

Financially vulnerable customers are protected through our market leading social tariffs. Any customer worried about paying their bills should contact us and we will help find a solution which works for them.”

