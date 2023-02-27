Australian firm completes takeover of Britishvolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian firm completes takeover of Britishvolt

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 4:05 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 7:13 am
(Britishvolt/PA)
(Britishvolt/PA)

Britishvolt, the company which failed to build a battery factory in the north-east of England, has been bought by Australian firm Recharge Industries, Recharge’s boss confirmed.

The start-up was founded in 2019 but collapsed just three years later, laying off most of its 200 staff.

The company had high ambitions of building a nearly £4 billion battery plant in Cambois, outside Blyth in the North East, but was unable to secure sufficient funding for the project.

It emerged earlier this month that Recharge had been selected by auditors as the preferred bidder to take over the majority of the business.

In an interview with the BBC, Recharge’s chief executive David Collard said the deal had now been finalised.

“What we are bringing is validated technology,” he said.

“The US defence industry has validated it and it is already supplied to the UK navy through a subcontractor.”

Founded in 2022, Recharge is an Australian company which is owned and run by New York-based investment fund Scale Facilitation.

Mr Collard said the Britishvolt brand name would remain, but the business would initially focus on batteries for energy storage.

It then intends to produce batteries for high-performance sports cars, he said.

Speaker to the broadcaster, Mr Collard confirmed the business retained the ambition to complete construction of the Blyth factory.

Britishvolt administration
The site in Blyth, Northumberland where Britishvolt had plans to build a gigafactory to make batteries (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I spent a lot of time with Northumberland County Council. They genuinely want a gigafactory and the best thing for their people,” he said.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove previously told the Northern Echo: “The government is ready to stand behind the right company with the right investment because we do believe that a gigafactory here in Blyth would be an appropriate way of building on the skills that local people have and indeed the edge that this town has already displayed when it comes to renewables and the future of energy.”

The Government had offered Britishvolt £100 million of funding if it hit a set of milestones, which it failed to reach. The money was never released.

Mr Collard told the BBC he would accept government funding, but desired broad political support for the project.

He said: “Anyone will take free money but at the end of the day what we want is bi-partisan support and we have that in Australia and the US.”

Mr Collard added he hopes the project will create up to 8,000 jobs on site and in the supply chain, with work on the site estimated to begin in six-to-12 months.

