Primark owner hikes full-year outlook amid resilient consumer spending

By Press Association
February 27, 2023, 8:11 am Updated: February 27, 2023, 10:09 am
Primark owner Associated British Foods has upped its outlook for the full year (Liam McBurney/PA)
Primark owner Associated British Foods has upped its outlook for the full year after reporting a jump in sales at the budget fashion chain as consumer spending held up better than expected.

The group said sales at the retailer, which has 419 stores, are set to rise by 16% at actual exchange rates to £4.2 billion in the first half to March 4, up 10% on a like-for-like basis – and ahead by 14% in the UK.

AB Foods said while it continues to see “significant” cost pressures, consumer spending has “proven to be more resilient in this trading period than anticipated at the start of the financial year”.

The firm now expects group-wide half-year operating profits to be flat and for annual group-wide underlying earnings to be broadly in line with the previous year, against prior guidance for lower earnings.

It comes as its food business and ingredients arm are also set to see a higher half-year result.

AB Foods cautioned over consumer spending in the second half as the cost-of-living crisis continues to put households under pressure.

It said Primark’s first-half performance was boosted as it came up against comparatives from a year earlier, when Omicron weighed on trading, and that like-for-like sales growth will slow in the final six months.

AB Foods said: “Trading at Primark has been good in all its markets, well ahead of expectations, and represents a material improvement in both the UK and Europe on the second half of our last financial year.”

It added: “Looking ahead to the second half, we remain cautious about the resilience of consumer discretionary spending in the face of continuing inflation in the cost of living and higher interest rates.

“Our expectation is that like-for-like sales growth in the second half will be lower than that achieved in the first half but, based on our experience to date, will be better than our previous expectation.”

Speaking to the PA news agency, AB Foods finance director John Bason said Primark’s comparative store sales are still expected to remain positive in the second half.

He said the group had seen Primark’s half-year sales growth boosted by price hikes pushed through last August in the “high single digits” on average, but that sales by volume still rose by around 7%.

He said the group was seeing price inflation getting “close to a peak”, with some categories benefitting from easing cost pressures.

AB Foods has seen sea freight costs return to more normal levels and energy costs falling, but said that goods are still seeing steep inflation due to the strength of the US dollar against sterling and the euro, while higher wage costs are expected.

The group added that it is rolling out the launch of its Primark website – already up and running in the UK and Ireland – to Germany, Spain, France and the US soon, with other markets by the summer.

Elsewhere in the group, AB Foods said its food business has been able to offset surging inflation through keeping a tight rein on costs and price hikes, and is set to see underlying earnings “well ahead” in the first half, and for operating profits at its ingredients arm to be “significantly” higher year on year.

Underlying earnings at its grocery business is expected to be slightly lower than last year, with inflation continuing to run ahead of pricing and cost-saving efforts, it added.

The sugar business has been impacted by a much lower UK beet crop and higher costs as a result, which will see its earnings remain flat.

Mr Bason said the poor sugar beet crop was the worst “in all my time” due to last year’s record summer temperatures as well as recent frosts.

