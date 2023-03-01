Lufthansa advert banned over ‘misleading’ environmental claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lufthansa advert banned over ‘misleading’ environmental claims

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 12:04 am
A Lufthansa advert has been banned over misleading environmental claims (Steve Parsons/PA)
A Lufthansa advert has been banned over misleading environmental claims (Steve Parsons/PA)

A poster for Lufthansa claiming that the airline was “protecting” the planet has been banned for making misleading claims about its environmental impact.

The advert, seen in June last year, featured a picture of a plane in flight with the underside represented by an image of Earth from space, followed by the slogan: “Lufthansa Group. Connecting the world. Protecting its future. #MakeChangeFly.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated whether the ad gave a misleading impression of Lufthansa’s environmental impact.

Lufthansa said the advert’s purpose was to make consumers aware of how the airline was addressing the need to reduce the impact of flying on the environment.

The Lufthansa ad banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)

They said the catchline was not an absolute claim or promise that the airline did not cause harm to the environment, and it would be incorrect to conclude that the average consumer would understand the slogan in that way.

The airline’s website outlined steps it was taking to protect the environment, such as buying new aircraft with lower fuel consumption and using sustainable fuel, it said.

The ASA said: “We considered the claim was likely to be understood by consumers to mean that Lufthansa had already taken significant mitigating steps to ensure that the net environmental impact of their business was not harmful.”

The regulator noted that air travel produced high levels of both CO2 and non-CO2 emissions, which were making a substantial contribution to climate change, and that many of Lufthansa’s initiatives were targeted to deliver results only years or decades into the future.

The ASA added: “We also understood that there were currently no environmental initiatives or commercially viable technologies in the aviation industry which would substantiate the absolute green claim, Protecting its future, as we considered consumers would interpret it.

“We concluded that, because the basis of the claim had not been made clear and it had not been adequately substantiated, the ad breached the Code.

“We told Lufthansa to ensure that the basis of future environmental claims was made clear and did not give a misleading impression of the impact caused by travelling with the airline and that robust substantiation was held to support them.”

