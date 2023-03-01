Aston Martin Lagonda shares jump on hopes for better 2023 after widened losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aston Martin Lagonda shares jump on hopes for better 2023 after widened losses

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 9:18 am Updated: March 1, 2023, 9:30 am
Aston Martin Lagonda has revealed annual losses more than doubled as it faced supply chain woes and took a £156 million hit from the weakened pound, but said profitability would improve in 2023.

The luxury car maker posted pre-tax losses of £495 million for last year against losses of £213.8 million in 2021 after seeing the pound tumble in value against the US dollar.

It also said the group’s performance was affected by supply chain disruption in 2022, which saw it deliver 6,412 wholesale vehicle deliveries – up 4% year on year, but less than the 6,600 it initially guided for.

But shares in the firm soared as much as 22% on Wednesday morning as Aston said it expects to deliver “significant growth in profitability” over 2023, primarily driven by an increase in sales by volumes and a profit margin boost.

It forecast a step up in wholesale deliveries to around 7,000 motors this year as many of the supply chain problems from last year ease.

“Although the operating environment remains volatile, including ongoing inflationary pressures and pockets of supply chain disruptions, our teams continue to work in partnership with our suppliers to mitigate any impact on our performance in 2023,” the group said.

Aston Martin said it saw a marked improvement over the final quarter of 2022, when it swung to a pre-tax profit of £16.3 million from losses of £25.2 million a year earlier.

It delivered a 22% jump in wholesales to 2,352 vehicles year-on-year in the last three months.

Amedeo Felisa, Aston Martin Lagonda chief executive, said: “Having navigated a challenging operating environment throughout 2022, I am pleased with how we ended the year.

“We delivered in line with expectations, took actions to address the short-term impacts of supply chain issues, and continued to make progress in a number of key areas that will support our ability to meet strong customer demand and deliver our growth ambitions.”

But the group’s share price has plunged since a stellar flotation in 2018, when it was valued at £5 billion, with the group now worth around £1.7 billion.

Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Lagonda executive chairman, said: “While the last 12 months presented industry-wide challenges, we look to the future with renewed confidence in our ability to deliver on our vision, and the targets we have set.”

He added: “With the heavy lifting behind us, we are now poised to see the results of this transformation, starting in 2023.”

