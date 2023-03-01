Firms encouraged to welcome Eurovision and put Liverpool economy ‘back on track’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firms encouraged to welcome Eurovision and put Liverpool economy ‘back on track’

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 1:06 pm
The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, Merseyside, is illuminated as the Eurovision Song Contest is officially passed to the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Businesses in Liverpool are being encouraged to welcome Eurovision and embrace TikTok as the city hopes the contest will repair damage done to the economy by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100,000 people are expected to arrive in the city for the song contest in May, after Liverpool was chosen to host on behalf of last year’s winner Ukraine.

Addressing an event for stakeholders on Wednesday, Liverpool City Council chief executive Theresa Grant said it was hoped Eurovision could put the city region “back on track” after its visitor economy fell by £3 billion when the coronavirus pandemic “devastated” the sector.

She said: “We are confident that we are on the road to recovery and this event is going to firmly put us back on track for that recovery.

“We are delighted to be part of the incredible work taking place, not only in Liverpool but across the city region, which will have a lasting legacy well beyond the main event.

She said the region was preparing to “deliver the best Eurovision Song Contest ever staged and one that has the potential to define Liverpool for the next decade”.

Businesses were encouraged to promote themselves on social media platform TikTok in the run-up to Eurovision.

Susan Finnegan, commercial director for Culture Liverpool, said global TikTok influencers were expected in the city for the contest, along with 1,400 accredited media.

She told those at the event TikTok ideas and tips would be available through the business support section of the council website.

Ms Finnegan added: “We know content is king and 40% of Gen Z turn to TikTok and Instagram before performing a traditional Google search.”

Branding will also be available for organisations to download to announce they are “proud to welcome” Eurovision.

Andi Herring, chief executive of Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation, said  training sessions for businesses were on offer as part of a You’re Safe Here, Get Eurovision Ready campaign to ensure all visitors were given a warm welcome.

Schools and communities will also be able to get involved through Eurolearn and Eurostreets programmes, stakeholders were told.

