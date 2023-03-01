Care worker loses £147 wages to look after own disabled child as teachers strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Care worker loses £147 wages to look after own disabled child as teachers strike

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 3:10 pm
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally outside the Tramway in Glasgow on day two of the strike action in a dispute over pay
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally outside the Tramway in Glasgow on day two of the strike action in a dispute over pay

A frustrated care worker who will lose £147 in wages in order stay at home with her disabled child while teachers are on strike, said her daughter is “upset” by the change to her school routine.

Children are again missing lessons as many schools around Scotland closed on Wednesday for the second day in a row as members of the NASUWT and Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) unions walked out in the latest national strike action.

Michaela Lillysue, a 33-year-old care worker from Scotland, says she will lose £73.50 a day to stay at home and care for her child who has ADHD and a motor disorder.

Selfie of Michaela Lillysue, a 33-year-old care worker from Scotland
Michaela Lillysue, a 33-year-old care worker from Scotland, who said she will be losing her wage of £73.50 a day to stay at home and care for her child who has ADHD and a motor disorder (Michaela Lillysue)

“I have a child with disabilities and being out of school doesn’t help her as it causes her upset as her normal routine is not there,” she told the PA news agency.

She added that, as a care worker, she does not “get a good rate of pay” and cannot strike like teachers across the UK because of “a duty of care” for the patients she is caring for.

Ms Lillysue said: “As a single parent, if the schools are on strike and I can’t get childcare, I can’t work, so I lose out on pay and I’m not working (Tuesday or Wednesday) which is seven hours of a day’s work I lose out on.

“The only childcare I have is my mum, but she also looks after my nana, so some days she can’t look after them due to my nana’s needs, as my daughter has high needs too.

“I will just have to try to pick up extra shifts to make it up.”

Brian Thompson, a 69-year-old driving instructor from Montrose, Scotland, is also finding it “really difficult” after he cancelled 12 driving lessons due to the strikes, losing £270 in earnings.

Driving instructor Brian Thompson
Driving instructor Brian Thompson, who had to cancel driving lessons to look after his 11-year-old granddaughter (Brian Thompson)

Mr Thompson is caring for his granddaughter while her mother works during the day.

He worries that he will not have any way to catch up on the driving lessons that have been missed.

Mr Thompson told PA: “Most people have certain days where they can take a lesson; the kids at the school, they’ll have free periods, or they’ve got days at their college where they’re not able to take a lesson. So that’s restricted.

“Some of the people at college just manage maybe a Tuesday and Thursday in the evening, but that’s already booked up.

“So, I’ve got no way of catching back up with these lessons unless I get a cancellation offer from one of the other students. But again, it all depends on what their timetables are.”

Mr Thompson is finding it difficult to sympathise with the teachers who are striking.

He said: “I would almost like to say I’m sympathetic to the people that are striking, but I am not striking for a wage rise, and I’m paying the same bills as everybody else.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Raymond Esslemont and his wife Elene leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen fish firm boss ‘never got around’ to paying almost £300,000 in taxes
2
Samantha Gilbert, of Kittybrewster, whose only wish was to find happiness.
‘Please keep trying to get help’: Aberdeen family’s mental health plea after death of…
3
Buckie crash
Man in hospital after tractor and three cars involved in A98 crash near Buckie
4
Sienna Roy and a picture of her message in a bottle.
From Scotland to Denmark: Aberdeenshire schoolgirl’s message in a bottle travels 440 miles
5
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally outside the Tramway in Glasgow on day two of the strike action in a dispute over pay
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk boyfriend snapped phone in two as terrified girlfriend fled from house
7
Independent traders could be made exempt from paying business rates, if the Conservatives can get their budget passed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen budget exclusive: City centre business rates exemption zone plans revealed
3
8
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
9
The body was found near Aberdour Beach in Aberdour Bay, Image: Google Maps.
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack

More from Press and Journal

Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie).
Shinty: Three Lochaber clubs provide added edge to National Division
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Scotland standing with Ukrainian citizens, deposit recycling scheme and Aberdeen budget
Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer in Heathers.
From West End to the big screen: Aberdeenshire's Ailsa Davidson on the success of…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan races past Livingstons Joel Nouble. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Interim boss Barry Robson aims to make 'outstanding' Aberdeen teen winger Ryan Duncan faster…
29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L -- Marc Scott of Brechin and R - Callan Gray of Turriff
Title-chasing Brechin secure three players on new deals
The after school club provides childcare for 35 families. Image: Dornoch Allsorts
Planned Highland Council cuts 'fatal' for Dornoch after school club
Andrejs Romanovs filmed his trial and posted in on TikTok. Image: DC Thomson
Domestic abuser filmed own trial from dock - then posted it on TikTok
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl

Editor's Picks

Most Commented