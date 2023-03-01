Mortgage prisoners must be freed, says Martin Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mortgage prisoners must be freed, says Martin Lewis

By Press Association
March 1, 2023, 6:21 pm
Consumer champion Martin Lewis said he hoped LSE’s report would be springboard to find ways to free mortgage prisoners (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Consumer champion Martin Lewis said he hoped LSE’s report would be springboard to find ways to free mortgage prisoners (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Government must find “any and all solutions” to free mortgage prisoners, consumer champion Martin Lewis has urged.

A new report, funded by a private donation by Mr Lewis, has proposed solutions to help borrowers eventually remortgage with active lenders.

Some mortgage prisoners have been trapped on high rates since the 2008 financial crisis.

Borrowers entered into loans with lenders that subsequently failed and they have often been rejected when applying for cheaper mortgages because they do not meet toughened borrowing criteria brought in following the crisis.

Many have loans that were sold by the state to “closed book” inactive lenders, often investment companies that are not regulated to lend new mortgages, making it difficult for them to move to cheaper rates.

Mortgage prisoners have suffered mental health as well as financial consequences.

Groups representing mortgage prisoners have told MoneySavingExpert.com, which was founded by Mr Lewis, that some people have even taken their own lives.

The new report, from the London School of Economics (LSE), suggests introducing free comprehensive financial advice for mortgage prisoners.

It also suggests Government equity loans along the model of Help to Buy, interest-free for the first five years. This could involve an equity loan for a maximum of 40% of the value of the property in London, and 20% elsewhere, which could be used to pay down the mortgage and other existing debt.

There could also be a Government guarantee for active lenders to offer borrowers new mortgages, helping borrowers to find loans in the mainstream market.

The LSE report estimates the net overall cost of the programme could be between £50 million and £347 million over 10 years, depending on take-up.

Mr Lewis said: “Mortgage prisoners are the forgotten victims of the financial crash. The banks were bailed out at the expense of these borrowers.

“I hope the Treasury lives up to its past promise to investigate at speed and uses this report as a springboard to find any and all solutions to free mortgage prisoners.”

MoneySavingExpert said the report, which is the third in a series, is being shared with the Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

It was launched at an event at the House of Commons on Wednesday evening.

In the past year, near-monthly rate rises have seen some mortgage prisoners’ rates leap from 4.5% to as much as 8.29%, the website said.

Rachel Neale, from the UK Mortgage Prisoners group, which campaigns for victims of this mortgage scandal, said: “The severe harm already endured for over a decade, compounded now by 10 consecutive rate rises, means time is not a currency mortgage prisoners have. The proposed solutions need to be considered in detail, and urgent action is required now before more homes and lives are lost.”

Kath Scanlon, lead author of the report, said: “Since our research began in late 2019, the situation facing mortgage prisoners has become dramatically more difficult.

“Rises in interest rates and the cost-of-living pressures occasioned by the conflict in Ukraine have made it more urgent to address the issue. We hope that our report contributes to finding real solutions.”

