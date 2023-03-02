Pret hikes worker salaries to keep within minimum pay rules

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pret a Manger will increase the salaries of its workers from the start of next month to avoid falling foul of minimum wage laws, which change on April 1.

The sandwich chain said that it would hike pay for its worst-paid staff by 2.9%, from £10.30 an hour to £10.60 an hour.

It ensures that the company remains on the right side of the law as the minimum amount companies are allowed to pay people over 23 is set to increase to £10.42 on the same day as Pret’s changes come into place.

It means that salaries at the company have risen by around 8% in the year to April for those on the lowest pay. That is lower than the most recent inflation measurement – 10.1% in the year to January.

Pret workers last saw their pay rise in December and in April last year. Before that, they had waited around one-and-a-half years for a pay rise.

Staff who are classed as “team members” will see their remuneration rise to between £10.60 and £11.90 per hour next month, depending on their location and experience.

Baristas will see an increase to between £11.20 and £12.85. Workers can also earn a “mystery shopper” bonus.

Pret UK’s interim managing director Guy Meakin said: “We’re proud to be making another significant investment in our people’s success and wellbeing.

“Whether it’s paying above the National Minimum Wage, providing career development opportunities, or leading the industry on barista pay, we’re committed to making Pret a rewarding and supportive place to work for all our teams and paying the best we can afford to.

“Our people work incredibly hard to make Pret such a well-loved place on the high street, and we wanted to thank them for their continued energy and commitment.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, we hope this latest increase in pay, and our expanded benefits package, goes some way in providing further support for our hardworking teams.”