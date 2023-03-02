Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 2:42 pm
Tapping into the millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices that are set to be connected to the UK’s electricity grid could save up to £4.7 billion a year by the end of this decade, Ofgem said (PA)
Tapping into the millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices that are set to be connected to the UK’s electricity grid could save up to £4.7 billion a year by the end of this decade, Ofgem said (PA)

Tapping into the millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices that are set to be connected to the UK’s electricity grid could save up to £4.7 billion a year by the end of this decade, Ofgem said.

The energy regulator set out a skeleton vision of what could be one of the biggest changes in decades to how Britain’s electricity system works.

It proposed setting up new bodies with responsibility for regional grid plans, forcing companies to share more data, and establishing a joined-up way for households to help supply energy back into the grid from their new smart devices.

The biggest of these will be electric cars. According to the Climate Change Committee, there could be around 27.6 million electric vehicles on Britain’s roads by 2035.

If these were able to send back electricity into the grid when supplies are tight – so-called demand flexibility – it could provide a major boost and avoid the need to build a lot of extra nuclear or renewable generation, Ofgem said.

“The UK can be at the forefront of developing crucial digital tools that enable flexibility,” said Laura Sandys, chairwoman of the Government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce.

“Just consider the prize – by 2035 the number of EVs (electric vehicles) will be equivalent to three nuclear power stations. Their inherent flexibility can support our transition to net zero, but only if we have the right tools in place.”

The grid is likely to need around 20 to 30 gigawatts (GW) of flexibility by 2035 in order to make up for the biggest weakness of renewable energy – that sometimes the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow.

National Grid has recently been trialling a system which pays customers if they use less electricity at peak hour on certain days.

The flexibility systems of the future are likely to be a lot more automated – with people’s electric car, heat pump, or other device shutting itself off for a short period or even sending electricity back to the grid when demand for electricity is high. Customers would be able to overrule this at any point.

“We swiftly need to put in place the common digital energy infrastructure which can unlock this crucial component of the system,” Ms Sandys said.

Ofgem’s director of infrastructure and security of supply, Akshay Kaul, said: “Without reform, the electricity system, markets and grid become an obstacle, not an enabler, to net zero.

“New innovations will give consumers more control to save money through access to better data and regularly updated prices, allowing them to harness the smart features of modern consumer goods to access cheap abundant renewable electricity when there is more wind or sun, and use their flexibility to change demand when it’s still and overcast.

“This will mean lower bills, reduced strain on the grid, and help (to) enable the transition to net zero.”

Flexibility alone could save households between £3.2 billion and £4.7 billion a year compared to the alternative – which is keeping gas power plants running, Ofgem said.

The regulator said there is already some flexibility in the system but not at the scale that will be needed. It said it was “not clear that this will emerge organically.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented