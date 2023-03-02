Teachers rally outside Welsh Parliament over pay and conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers rally outside Welsh Parliament over pay and conditions

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 5:25 pm
NEU members rallied outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay (PA)
NEU members rallied outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay (PA)

Teachers striking over pay and working conditions have taken part in a rally outside the Welsh Parliament.

Pickets were mounted by National Education Union (NEU) members on the steps of the Senedd and outside schools across Wales during the third day of walkouts on Thursday.

Industrial action was paused last month for union members to consider an improved offer put forward by the Welsh Government, but it was ultimately rejected.

Ministers offered what they called a “strong” deal which included a 1.5% pay rise on top of the earlier 5%, a 1.5% one-off payment and measures to address workloads.

Teachers strike
Dozens of teachers with their families took part in the strike action holding flags, banners and signs (PA)

Those at the rally in Cardiff Bay said they were concerned about the retention of staff, saying people were leaving the profession for better-paid jobs outside of the education sector.

There was also frustration in the recent pay offer’s exclusion of teaching assistants, who many said were “vital” to the running of schools.

Many said they were having to use their own wages to cover the cost of an increasing amount of class resources.

Claire Bradford, 42, a teacher at Ysgol Penmaes, a special school in Brecon, who was at the Senedd, said: “This is not an attractive profession any more.

Teachers strike
Claire Bradford, a teacher at Ysgol Penmaes, a special school in Brecon, said Wales’ new curriculum cannot be done ‘on the cheap’ (PA)

“Yes it’s a job we love and choose because you want to make a difference, but it’s still a job at the end of the day and we should be paid well for it.

“The more people who go off and do something else, the less good teachers there will be and it’s the children who will suffer.

“We’re finding schools can’t afford to pay the increase in the wages that have come through – regardless of whether or not we think that’s a good enough increase in wages – because schools have been told to find the money from existing budgets that are already stretched.

“We’ve got an amazing new curriculum, but you can’t do it on the cheap.”

Teachers strike
Conall Keaveney, a teacher at Pentrebane Primary School in Cardiff, said teachers ‘can only give so much’ (PA)

Conall Keaveney, 27, a teacher of two years at Pentrebane Primary School in Cardiff, said he was also striking for TAs who go “above and beyond”.

He said: “I’m coming into the profession at the advent of the new curriculum for Wales – it’s super exciting.

“But the new curriculum isn’t necessarily fully funded by the Welsh Government. In particular, we don’t have the support staff or teaching assistants to make it work.

“It’s frustrating and ultimately the long-term effect is that teachers are falling out of the profession.

Teachers strike
Daniel Wilson, a physics teacher at Ebbw Fawr Secondary School in Ebbw Vale, questioned the fairness of excluding TAs from the pay offer (PA)

“Teaching might be a vocation but the reality day to day is you can only give so much.

“If teachers are having to use foodbanks, or they’re having to use their own money for classroom supplies like books and glue sticks, it’s ridiculous.”

Physics teacher Daniel Wilson, 52, who works at Ebbw Fawr Secondary School in Ebbw Vale, said: “What I have noticed over the past few years, particularly in the past three to four years, is a difficulty in employing teachers and teaching assistants.

“And now we’ve got the ridiculous situation of where the politicians are saying they will give a pay rise to the teachers, but they’re going to ignore the rest of the educationalists. How’s that fair?

Teachers strike
Julian Konten, a design and technology teacher, said lack of resources in school would affect children’s success (PA)

“We need to take the stance to say no, actually pay us what we’re worth.”

Julian Konten, 50, a design and technology teacher at Willows High School in Cardiff, said he was striking to ensure the rights of the children he works with in the future.

“The less resources we give children in our schools the less successful they are likely to be, and this is about social mobility and ensuring their futures,” Mr Konten said.

Thousands of pupils remained off school for the strike day.

Teachers strike
Polls show there is a split in public support for striking teachers (PA)

A poll by Ipsos suggests that three in five (60%) parents and guardians back teachers taking strike action, but many (43%) are worried about their children catching up on work missed because of the walkouts.

One parent said he “fully supported” teachers striking.

Kane Brown, 48, from Cardiff, was observing the rally with his son Fabian, six, who was off school because of the strikes.

“We fully support them, they should be paid more,” Mr Brown said.

“It seems they can find money for everything else apart from educating the next generation.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, who also attended the rally, said: “While no teacher wants to be on strike action, we are grateful for the support of parents and do not take it for granted.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented