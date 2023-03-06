Costa Coffee hikes salaries for around 16,000 workers ahead of minimum pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Costa Coffee hikes salaries for around 16,000 workers ahead of minimum pay rise

By Press Association
March 6, 2023, 11:31 am
Costa Coffee has announced its third pay rise in a year for more than 16,000 UK workers as it became the latest firm to hike salaries ahead of the minimum wage increase.
Costa Coffee has announced its third pay rise in a year for more than 16,000 UK workers as it became the latest firm to hike salaries ahead of the minimum wage increase.

Costa Coffee has unveiled plans to hike salaries for more than 16,000 UK workers as it became the latest firm to increase pay ahead of the minimum wage increase.

The coffee chain, which is owned by the Coca-Cola Company, said it will raise the base rate of pay for workers across its 1,520 company-owned stores in the UK from £10 an hour to £10.70 an hour from April 1.

More experienced baristas will see their base pay rise from £10.53 to at least £11.23 an hour, depending on location and role.

The rises will see pay increase by between 6.1% and 7.3%, excluding bonuses – working out at 6.7% on average.

It follows an announcement by rival Pret A Manger last week that it would increase the base salaries of its workers from the start of next month by 2.9%, from £10.30 an hour to £10.60 an hour.

The moves come ahead of a 9.7% increase in the national living wage – the law stating the minimum amount that companies are allowed to pay people over 23 – to £10.42 an hour on April 1.

Costa said it has increased salaries in April and October last year, which has seen its base rate increase by more than 14% from £9.36 to £10.70 an hour.

UK inflation stands at 10.1%, down only slightly from a peak of 11.1% last October, following surging energy and food bills, with the cost of living having soared across the board over the past year.

Nick Orrin, Costa’s interim UK and Ireland managing director, said: “We continue to live in uncertain times, but we are passionate about putting our teams and communities first.”

It will offer staff who complete an introductory training programme an extra 20p an hour on top of the new base rate, with its more experienced baristas – Barista Maestros – seeing a boost of 50p an hour.

Costa said this means three-quarters of its staff will be on at least £10.90 per hour from April.

It also offers extra benefits, such as a cash bonus linked to the performance of individual stores, plus free drinks on shift and a staff menu discount of between 25% to 50%.

