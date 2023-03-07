Greggs to roll out 150 new stores a year and trial 24-hour drive-thru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greggs to roll out 150 new stores a year and trial 24-hour drive-thru

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 9:29 am
Greggs has hailed the success of its latest menu additions as profits soared in the first half of the year (Greggs/PA)
Greggs has hailed the success of its latest menu additions as profits soared in the first half of the year (Greggs/PA)

Greggs has revealed big expansion plans after reporting record high sales, as consumers flocked to the bakery chain for low-cost meals amid a cost-of-living squeeze.

The group has been extending its opening hours and is set to trial a new 24-hour drive-thru.

The chain, which already has nearly 2,330 shops, said there is a “clear opportunity” to have significantly more than 3,000 shops across the UK over time.

Roisin Currie, Greggs’ chief executive, told the PA news agency that its growth strategy involves adding 150 new shops every year.

“We believe we have got enough momentum to continue with that target for the foreseeable future,” she said.

Greggs already opened a record 186 new shops this year, and closed 39, with new chains popping up in transport hubs like train stations and airports, retail parks and drive-thrus.

This year it is set to trial a drive-thru that will be open 24 hours, although Ms Currie said the location has not yet been decided.

It comes as Greggs revealed its total sales hit a record high of £1.5 billion last year, up by nearly a quarter on the previous year.

Households grappling with rising living costs has resulted in loyal customers who return to Greggs for value meals, although the number of customers has remained below pre-pandemic levels, it said.

Ms Currie told PA: “Customers are seeking out great quality and great value, and that’s exactly what we offer.

“If you are a person who is out and about – whether you are going to work, or going to college or going to meet friends and you need to eat, then you are coming into Greggs and having a breakfast for £2.60, a lunch for £3.60, or an evening meal offer.

“It is just that easy way to fuel yourself when you’re on the go and you need to eat.”

Greggs has been extending its opening hours in order to sell more hot evening meals, with around 500 of its stores now open to at least 8pm, and plans for a further 300 to stay open until 9pm this year.

Ms Currie said it has led to evening meals currently being “winning products”, such as pizza slices, chicken goujons and wedges, as well as pizza boxes which people can order from home.

It comes after Greggs commissioned a new pizza manufacturing line in Enfield which triples its national capacity for pizza.

Vegan sausage roll
Greggs sells a ‘vegan friendly’ version of the sausage roll (Greggs/PA)

She added: “The vegan range continues to do well for us. I think for customers, even if they are not vegan, it is providing those choices that mean they can have a couple of meat-free days and enjoy products like our vegan baguette or vegan southern-fried goujons.”

About 5% of its total sales came from delivery services, with strong demand for sharing boxes, Greggs said.

Nevertheless, the group’s profit lifted by just 1.9% over the year, after it was hit by steep cost inflation and the withdrawal of the Government’s pandemic support.

Its pre-tax profit hit £148.3 million in 2022, up from £145.6 million the previous year.

Cost inflation is expected to remain a challenge this year, reaching levels of 9% to 10%, driven by staff pay pressures and energy costs.

But Greggs said it has managed to pass on some of the cost inflation to consumers through price rises.

The  price of its popular sausage roll is now £1.20, having cost £1 at the start of 2022 and being subject to several price rises throughout the year.

Ms Currie assured there are no current plans to increase prices further, but stressed it will have to keep prices under review in the “uncertain market”.

