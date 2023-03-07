Father and son collectors queue overnight for limited edition watch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Father and son collectors queue overnight for limited edition watch

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 4:48 pm
Customers wait in line for the launch of the MoonSwatch at the Swatch store in the Royal Exchange, central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Customers wait in line for the launch of the MoonSwatch at the Swatch store in the Royal Exchange, central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A father and son who have built a watch collection worth £46,000 were among collectors who queued overnight for a limited edition release in central London.

Seb Easton, 51, hailed his son Taz, 19, as a “real businessman” as they waited to get their hands on Swatch and Omega’s new Mission to Moonshine Gold timepiece on Tuesday.

The watch, part of the two companies’ Moonswatch range and priced at £245, went on sale at 6pm on Tuesday at the Royal Exchange in London and also in Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Milan, Italy.

The Eastons told the PA news agency they had been sitting outside on camping chairs since 9pm on Monday and had not slept.

MoonSwatch launch
Customers wait in line for the launch of the MoonSwatch at the Swatch store in the Royal Exchange, central London, where the queue began to form at 6pm on Monday evening (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Taz, a stylist who started collecting watches when he was 13, said his and his father’s joint collection was worth £46k – but that his interest in the new Moonswatch release was more about its exclusivity than its value.

He said: “This one is not going to add any value on top. It’s cheap plastic rubbish, it’s made out of plastic. But it’s just because it’s exclusive, you feel me?”

Father Seb, an airbrush artist, said they were both opportunists whose main interest was making money.

“I’ve had a trainer collection since way back, from New York, but I never wore them and just kept them in the wardrobe,” he said.

“I used to pull them out to show him and I think over the years he has taken it on in his own way – he’s a real businessman.

“He came down and started doing this and started getting me involved.

“It’s not as much of a passion for me but I don’t want to hear someone has done well and I haven’t, so I thought I’d come down.

“I’m an opportunist. If there’s money involved, I’m in it.”

The Moonswatch range proved massively popular in 2022 after 11 different high-colour watches made from plastic-esque “bioceramic” material were released at £207 each.

The watches currently retail on resale websites for as much as £1,400.

The queue was patrolled by security guards in high-visibility clothing who took photographs of everyone waiting in line to make sure no one jumped in.

A 19-year-old sneaker reseller who gave his name as Connor said “money, literally money” as he explained why he had chosen to queue since 10.30pm on Monday.

He said: “It’s just chance really. You never know how many people are going to be here so you just have to come as early as possible.

“The whole thing is really just a chance.

“I slept a little bit but it is quite difficult when there are so many security guys around.

“It’s not as bad as people think. It’s a lot different to what you probably think it has been like.”

