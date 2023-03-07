FTSE closes down as the pound falls to two-month low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE closes down as the pound falls to two-month low

By Press Association
March 7, 2023, 5:47 pm
Shares in the FTSE 100 closed down on Tuesday. (Ian West/PA)
Shares in the FTSE 100 closed down on Tuesday. (Ian West/PA)

The FTSE 100 treaded water on Tuesday as sterling hit its lowest point against the dollar in two months.

The index of London’s top companies ended the day down 10.31 points at 7,919.48 – a reduction of 0.1%.

It came as steep falls for some of the country’s miners – including Fresnillo, which dropped 6.8% – were offset by some of the biggest financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell, boss of the US Federal Reserve, hinted that the Fed might raise interest rates further and faster than thought.

It helped push the dollar up against the pound and other major international currencies. Shortly after markets closed in Europe one pound could buy 1.186 dollars, a reduction of 1.3%.

“Its gloomy forecast for the year ahead had hit Fresnillo hard already, but the post-Powell dollar surge and accompanying slump in precious metals added to the woe,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Most of the gains from last year have now gone, and with the dividend cut too the shine has really come off the shares for the time being.

“Should the dollar bounce go further from here then we can expect more losses for the shares.”

In Europe the Dax index closed down 0.6% while the Cac 40 dropped 0.5%. Shares in the Dow Jones on Wall Street dropped by 1% while the S&P 500 was down 0.8% shortly after European markets had closed.

In company news, Greggs shares dipped despite the high street baker chain posting higher sales and confirming plans to open a raft of new sites.

The company, which has nearly 2,330 shops, said total sales hit a record £1.5 billion last year, up by nearly a quarter on the previous year.

Shares in the business closed down 1.4%.

Elsewhere, Wood Group gained again as the engineering business received a fourth takeover offer from private equity firm Apollo.

Wood told investors it may reject the roughly £1.6 billion takeover move, helping its shares lift 12.8%.

Estate agency group Foxtons closed higher after it cashed in on soaring rental prices, although the firm cautioned over a more challenging year ahead as higher interest rates are set to rein in housing sales.

It was up 2.2% at the end of Tuesday’s session.

Online fashion firm In The Style saw its calamitous stock market listing brought an end on Tuesday after agreeing to a £1.2 million sale to avoid insolvency.

The retailer saw shares dive 78.6% after the sale, which came around two years after its £105 million London float.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 6.05p at 162.95p, Ashtead Group, up 128p at 5,874p, Beazley, up 12.5p at 623p, Flutter Entertainment, up 275p at 14,250p, and Rentokil, up 8.6p at 520p.

The biggest fallers were Fresnillo, down 52p at 708.4p, Ocado Group, down 24.8p at 505p, Glencore, down 23p at 479.5p, Endeavour Mining, down 58p at 1,685p, and Antofagasta, down 47.5p at 1,591p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Union Street in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
What weather is expected in the next 24 hours across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and…
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th May '20 Jim McNaught 76 Birch Drive, Maryburgh, Rossshire who hs a holiday caravan at the Parkdean Lochloy Caravan Park in Nairn but is in dispute over this years payments.
Man told partner ‘just go to sleep’ as he blocked her nose and mouth
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
4
Many schools in the Highlands, Shetland and Aberdeenshire have been closed today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Wednesday March 8
5
Popular Robbie Stewart, who ran Aristocats Cattery in Insch.
Death of 71-year-old Aristocats Cattery boss Robbie Stewart of Insch
6
The Aberdeen-based nursery has been issued a number of improvement requirements since June last year. Image Shutterstock.
Bridge of Don nursery issued with improvement notice after failing to meet Care Inspectorate…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Erland Borwick Burnett. Peterhead. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months
8
The A93 North Deeside Road on the approach to Culter. The council is now considering the potential for bus lanes along the A93 route in order to improve public transport as a travel option. Image: Kath Flannery.
Bus lanes considered for North Deeside Road, from Aberdeen to Banchory
11
9
Iqbal Mohamed at his Oban shop.
Oban employment crisis? Businesses desperate for summer season staff as Brexit and ‘zero interest’…
10
Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating ‘outdated and sexist stereotypes’ to succeed

More from Press and Journal

Richard Mcallister has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal launched to help trace missing Aberdeen man
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
SUBSIDISED: Farmers will benefit from vaccinating sheep. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Protect flock through test and vaccine
SUCKLER HERDS: Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on official party
Breaking news logo
A96 closed east of Huntly due to nine-vehicle collision
The coldest March temperature in over 10 years was recorded last night. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Drivers urged to remain cautious amid icy conditions following coldest night in March in…
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin aiming for perfect run-in but face Fraserburgh test
To go with story by Garrett Stell. St Margaret's celebrates International Women's Day Picture shows; Historical photos from St Margaret's. Aberdeen. Supplied by St Margaret's School for Girls Date; Unknown
'Every day is International Women's Day' at St Margaret's
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead's fortunes after penning new deal
Joe McCabe got Buckie's third.
Buckie win appeal against Joe McCabe's dismissal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented