Travis Perkins sets out plan to train 10,000 apprentices

Travis Perkins has revealed plans to train 10,000 apprentices by 2030.

The building materials firm said it hopes the target will help address a “critical industry skills gap” and develop skills needed to help deliver new homes and infrastructure.

Nick Roberts, chief executive of the company, said the ambition will bring “fresh talent” and improve diversity in the industry.

It comes two months after the latest Construction Skills Network (CSN) report indicated that an extra 225,000 construction workers may be needed by 2027 to address labour demand.

Mr Roberts said: “I am delighted to be announcing this ambitious target to train the next generation of apprentices.

“Ensuring our country is equipped with the right skills to deliver a greener, more sustainable future for our built environment is essential.

“We aim to bring in fresh talent, improve the diversity of our industry and upskill existing colleagues, at a time when net zero and new safety legislation means the building and construction industry is undergoing its biggest shake-up for more than 30 years.”

Robert Halfon, apprenticeships and higher education minister, said: “This is exactly the kind of initiative which will extend the ladder of opportunity to people from all backgrounds across the country and help them to secure sustainable, fulfilling work.

“I hope other businesses follow this blueprint for success as I continue to work with employers to incentivise people to learn the skills which are crucial to keeping our economy and our country moving.”