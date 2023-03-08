Hotel Chocolat ‘cautious’ ahead of Easter amid falling sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hotel Chocolat ‘cautious’ ahead of Easter amid falling sales

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 11:20 am
Hotel Chocolat has said it is ‘cautious’ about customer sentiment ahead of Easter and Mother’s Day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hotel Chocolat has said it is 'cautious' about customer sentiment ahead of Easter and Mother's Day (Mike Egerton/PA)

The boss of Hotel Chocolat said the retailer is “cautious” about customer sentiment ahead of Easter and Mother’s Day due to the soaring cost of living.

The premium chocolate business revealed sales were lower for the past half-year while profitability also dipped, blaming lower international and wholesale revenues.

Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive officer, hailed recent trading across its stores but highlighted continued pressure on consumers.

“The Group continues to trade in line with market expectations for sales though as previously guided, we remain cautious about consumer sentiment over the upcoming seasonal events of Mother’s Day, Easter, Eid and Father’s Day,” he said.

“This strong sales performance from Hotel Chocolat stores, underpinned by our scaled database, is a result of hefty investments we continue to make into our brand.”

It came as the company revealed that total revenues declined to £129.8 million for the last six months of 2022, dropping from £142.9 million a year earlier.

Hotel Chocolat said this was partly caused by 69% plunge in international sales.

The firm also highlighted that wholesale revenues were “lower than planned” at the start of the year due to “cautious” inventory management by online sellers and the impact of the UK heatwave at the start of the half-year.

However, the company saw growth in UK stores sales, with like-for-like growth as 7% as shoppers returned to high streets.

The retailer said that underlying pre-tax profits declined to £10.2 million for the half-year, falling from £25.4 million a year earlier.

Hotel Chocolat public offering
A Hotel Chocolat shop in Victoria, London as the company’s chief executive said he was “cautious” about customer sentiment ahead of Easter (Philip Toscano/PA)

Mr Thirlwell added: “Having grown sales by 66% since the start of the last pre-pandemic year, as previously announced, we are taking this year, over full-year 2023, to sharpen up our operating model before we embark on the next stage of growth.

“I am really pleased with the determination I have seen across our teams to get back to running a tight ship again.”

Shares in the business were 2.4% lower in early trading.

