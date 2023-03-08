Broadband customers to be freed from ‘industry jargon’ under Ofcom proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Broadband customers to be freed from ‘industry jargon’ under Ofcom proposals

By Press Association
March 8, 2023, 12:46 pm
Broadband customers will be freed from ‘industry jargon’ about their service when signing up to a new deal under Ofcom proposals (Yui Mok/PA)
Broadband customers will be freed from "industry jargon" about their service when signing up to a new deal under Ofcom proposals (Yui Mok/PA)

Broadband customers will be freed from “industry jargon” about their service when signing up to a new deal under Ofcom proposals.

Under the plans, broadband firms would only use the terms “fibre” and “full-fibre” when communicating with customers if their network uses fibre-optic cables all the way from the exchange to the home.

Customers would also be given a short, easy-to-understand description of the type of broadband network technology they are signing up to.

The plans come as full-fibre networks are being deployed at pace, meaning customers are increasingly able to choose from a range of different technologies for their broadband.

However the term “fibre” is applied inconsistently by the industry, sometimes being used to describe older part-fibre, part-copper technology, which is leading to customer confusion.

Ofcom found that only 46% of customers who reported being on full-fibre broadband were living in areas where it was actually available.

More than a quarter of broadband customers (27%) said they lacked confidence in understanding the language and terminology used by providers.

The regulator said it does not believe existing rules requiring providers to give a description of the service they provide to customers ensures they are clear and consistent enough.

It aims to publish its final decision later this year.

Selina Chadha, Ofcom’s director of connectivity, said: “It’s vital that customers are provided with the right information to help them choose the best broadband service for them.

“But some of the industry jargon used to describe the underlying technology supporting their broadband service can be unclear and inconsistent, meaning customers are left confused.

“So today we’re proposing to introduce new guidance to ensure that broadband firms give clearer, straightforward information about their services – making it easier for people to take advantage of more reliable, and potentially higher speed technology, as it becomes available.”

Alex Tofts, from comparison site Broadband Genie, said: “The language of broadband advertising has been confusing customers for years, so any efforts to make deal terminology more transparent is a step in the right direction.

“It has never seemed fair that providers can advertise a ‘fibre’ deal when the connection is finished off by copper wiring.

“We’re still finding that consumers don’t fully understand the difference between fibre and full fibre. Similarly, the lingo around superfast and ultrafast deals doesn’t properly explain to the consumer how these are different.

“By getting on board with Ofcom’s proposals, providers can help customers feel more confident about their broadband, which may encourage more to switch to faster deals.”

