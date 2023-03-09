Countries will not meet salt reduction targets to protect health, says WHO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Countries will not meet salt reduction targets to protect health, says WHO

By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 2:18 pm
A new report from the World Health Organisation says salt kills and more should be done to cut consumption (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The world is off track to meet its target of reducing salt intake by almost a third by 2025, costing thousands of lives, according to a new World Health Organisation (WHO) report.

In a critical study, WHO said more needs to be done to cut how much people consume, including when salt is added at the table and sold in ready meals, takeaways and everyday items such as biscuits and crackers.

It warned that in high-income countries, such as the UK, “a significant proportion of sodium intake can be attributed to processed food”.

Too much salt is known to increase the risk of high blood pressure, which is linked to heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure affects around a third of adults in England.

According to WHO, implementing the report’s key recommendations “may save over two million deaths by 2025 and seven million by 2030”.

It called for renewed efforts to cut salt in food, strengthen front-of-pack labelling to help consumers decide, and carrying out mass media campaigns to “alter consumer behaviour”.

In the UK, the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) recommends that adults should consume no more than 6g of salt per day, but the National Diet and Nutrition Survey published in 2020 showed adults are consuming much more than this, at 8.4g per day.

Public Health England published voluntary salt reduction targets for manufacturers in 2020 that are to be achieved by 2024.

These include specific targets for cutting salt in a range of products, including meats, crisps and snacks, cereals, bread, ready meals and sauces.

Manufacturers must by law list the amount of salt in a food on the back of the packet, though front-of-pack nutrition labelling is voluntary.

The new report from WHO argues that voluntary targets are not enough as it urged more countries to introduce mandatory restrictions to protect health.

It said the world is not on track to cut sodium intake by 30%.

The main source of sodium is salt, with sodium being one of the chemical elements found in salt.

WHO said only 3% of the world’s population is protected by mandatory sodium reduction policies.

Director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “Unhealthy diets are a leading cause of death and disease globally, and excessive sodium intake is one of the main culprits.”

As part of its recommendations, WHO said countries should ensure that contracts to provide food do limit the salt in public institutions such as hospitals, schools, workplaces and nursing homes.

In 2013, all 194 WHO member states, including the UK, committed to reducing population sodium intake by 30% by the year 2025.

The report said: “Since then, progress has been slow and only a few countries have been able to reduce population sodium intake, but no-one has been able to achieve the target.

“As such, it is being considered to extend the target to 2030.”

John Maingay, director of policy and influencing at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It is well established that high salt intake contributes to high blood pressure, which is associated with around half of all heart attacks and strokes in the UK.

“This important new report from the WHO highlights the enormous potential benefits in accelerating salt reduction to meet global targets.

“This would help to make headway in reducing the huge burden of heart and circulatory diseases.

“While the UK has taken steps in the right direction with voluntary labelling and reformulation policies, we could go much further and faster, especially in areas where the food industry has not done enough.

“We urgently need to look at mandatory reformulation and front-of-pack labelling, to help us meet UK and international targets and better protect the nation’s heart health.”

