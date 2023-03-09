London markets finish in red after pound gains ground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
March 9, 2023, 5:36 pm
File photo dated 06/02/18 of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
File photo dated 06/02/18 of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

London’s main markets suffered a weak session on Thursday as a resurgent pound hit multinationals.

Sterling made gains against the dollar ahead of Friday’s monthly GDP data, with currency traders also keeping an eye out for the February US non-farm payrolls report and its implications for rates.

In London, miners were among the fallers while the FTSE 250 was impacted by declines for the likes of Hammerson and Domino’s following updates.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.63%, or 49.94 points, lower to finish at 7,879.98.

The pound was up 0.69% at 1.192 US dollars, and by 0.39% to 1.127 euros at market close in London.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “While US markets have managed to make headway this afternoon, ex-dividends, a rising pound and broad-based weakness in a number of sectors have conspired to hold the FTSE 100 back.

“Rio Tinto’s ex-dividend status has not helped mining stocks, with others like Antofagasta down in sympathy despite a better showing for commodity prices in general.

“Good results from Informa and Aviva provided some relief, but overall the index continues to trade in the red, the outlier for the day.”

Trading on Wall Street was positive on the opening bell as the US markets continued to see-saw.

Across the Channel, sentiment improved after the US opening but remained cautious, with some bargain hunting from traders.

The German Dax rose by 0.01%, and the French Cac 40 decreased by 0.12% at close.

In company news, Aviva was among the FTSE’s stronger performers after the group reported a 35% surge in annual earnings despite the pressure on its UK general insurance arm.

The insurer reported operating profits of £2.2 billion for 2022, up from £1.6 billion in 2021, helping to take its shares 12.3p higher at 462.4p.

Gambling giant Entain was meanwhile in the red after telling shareholders it expects profit margins to be lower this year in the face of regulatory headwinds.

The firm, which runs Ladborkes and Coral, told shareholders that core profit margins are set to dip to 26% in 2023.

It saw shares finish 63p lower at 1,329p.

Shares in technology firm WANdisco were suspended on Thursday after it said it had discovered potential fraud by a potential employee.

The firm said it asked for the stock to be suspended as a result, only days after revealing it was eying a fresh listing in New York.

Harbour Energy recovered to close modestly higher despite the North Sea oil and gas producer saying a nearly eight-fold increase in its profit was “all but wiped out” after the Government’s windfall tax on energy companies kicked in.

The firm’s shares were up 1.1p at 288p as its pre-tax profit of 2.5 billion dollars (£2.1 billion) was reduced to eight million dollars (£6.7 million) after tax.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude oil increased by 0.29% to 82.55 US dollars (£71) per barrel when the London markets closed

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Aviva, up 12.3p at 462.4p, Informa, up 17.6p at 697p, BAE Systems, up 20p at 935.2p, Frasers group, up 12.5p at 784.5p, and Rentokil, up 6.8p at 532p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Spirax-Sarco, down 600p at 11,270p, DS Smith, down 16.3p at 326.8p, Rio Tinto, down 270p at 5,690p, Entain, down 63p at 1,329p, and Ocado, down 21.8p at 482.6p.

