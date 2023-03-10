G4S trial awakens memories of past failures at Serious Fraud Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

G4S trial awakens memories of past failures at Serious Fraud Office

By Press Association
March 10, 2023, 1:14 pm
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Comparisons have been drawn with past failures at the Serious Fraud Office as it gave up on attempts to convict three former executives at security company G4S.

The trio had been accused of making false representations to the Ministry of Justice between 2009 and 2012 over the company’s electronic tagging scandal.

G4S has already accepted responsibility and paid around £44 million to the SFO for overcharging the Government, including for tagging offenders who had died.

But on Friday the SFO’s prosecutor offered no evidence in the case against the three former executives ahead of their trial, which was meant to start in April next year.

A lawyer for one of the trio said it was not the first time one of the SFO’s major prosecutions had become unstuck.

It was a reference in part to the trial of two former bosses at Tesco, which was thrown out by a judge in 2018.

The Tesco pair had been put on trial over a £250 million hole in the company’s 2014 accounts, but the judge said there was not enough evidence that they knew income was being booked illegally.

Like in the G4S case, Tesco has signed a so-called deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors. This allowed the company to avoid prosecution in exchange for a £129 million fine.

The deferred prosecution agreements were inspired by US law when introduced in the UK nine years ago.

For companies they offer an incentive to come clean: tell the authorities when you find wrongdoing, pay a fine and co-operate with law enforcement and you can avoid a costly trial.

The incentive for the SFO can be just as high – trials are expensive for prosecutors as well and can backfire if they cannot secure a conviction, so avoiding a trial is tempting.

But holding individuals to account after their employer signs a deferred prosecution agreement has proven less successful.

In 2021 the trial of two former Serco executives collapsed. The company had signed a nearly £23 million deferred prosecution agreement, allowing it to avoid criminal charges.

Serco van
A Serco prison van arriving at the Old Bailey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Serco had engaged in a scheme which misled the Ministry of Justice over the profits it had made from the electronic monitoring services it provided to the Government between 2010 and 2013.

But the allegations against the executives were thrown out because the SFO had failed to disclose some evidence to the defence.

Like in the G4S trial, the Serco executives criticised the agreement between their former employer and the SFO.

Iskander Fernandez, head of white-collar crime and investigations at law firm Kennedys, said: “Historically, the SFO hasn’t covered itself in glory when it comes to prosecuting individuals.

“But to offer no evidence, particularly after an adjournment, smacks of a total inability to pull together a robust legal case for trial.

“This case can now be added to the SFO’s catalogue of failings which includes its failure to successfully prosecute two Tesco executives in 2018, with the judge calling its case so weak that it could not be put to the jury.

“It was a similar tale with three Sarclad executives in 2019 and two former Serco executives in 2021.”

The high-profile failures often overshadow the SFO’s successes. So far this financial year it has held five other criminal trials and secured convictions in each.

In November, mining giant Glencore was forced to pay £281 million for bribing its way to oil in Africa. It was the largest amount a company had paid after a conviction in the UK.

The SFO also convicted two companies for bribery and corruption and secured more than £100 million in fines, penalties and other costs from three deferred prosecution agreements.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Stephen Flynn officially backed Humza Yousaf.
Exclusive: SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn backs Humza Yousaf in leadership race
George Michael in Will Rogers state park where he was arrested by police.
TV review: Still no shame from tabloids who tormented George Michael
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis

Editor's Picks

Most Commented