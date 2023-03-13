Business group urges PM to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business group urges PM to introduce mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 12:04 am
A business organisation previously backed by the King has urged the Prime Minister to ‘not waste any more time’ in making it mandatory for big companies to report their ethnicity pay gaps (Kim Cheung/ PA)
A business organisation previously backed by the King has urged the Prime Minister to 'not waste any more time' in making it mandatory for big companies to report their ethnicity pay gaps (Kim Cheung/ PA)

A business organisation backed by the King has urged the Prime Minister to “not waste any more time” in making it mandatory for big companies to report their ethnicity pay gaps.

Business In The Community (BITC) wrote letters to Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asking them to work together to introduce new legislation for employers with more than 250 staff.

The group, of which Charles was a royal founding patron when it formed in 1982, said it is a “matter of urgency” for the Government.

Just 3% of the UK workforce is employed by companies that publish their ethnicity pay gap, BITC said.

Yet predictions using census data show that by 2051 nearly a third of working-age adults in England and Wales will be from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Furthermore, if this diverse ethnic workforce is utilised, it could boost the economy by £36 billion by 2051, BITC predicted using data from the McGregor-Smith Review in 2017 on race in the workplace.

Sandra Kerr, BITC’s race director, said: “The Government needs to bring forward mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting as a matter of urgency.

“Employers back it, evidence shows that reporting works, so I’m not sure what Government is waiting for.

Investiture at Windsor Castle
Sandra Kerr has called for action from the Government (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Legislating for companies to publish this data is only the first step, closing the pay gap is when the real work will begin.

“By continuing to ignore the inevitable, the Government is just wasting time when we could all be working together to address the problem.”

BITC found that, without Government action, it will take until 2075 for companies currently capturing ethnicity data to publish it.

Reports in recent years have exposed divergences between ethnic minorities and white British workers.

The TUC found last year that the unemployment rate for black and minority ethnic employees was more than double that of their white counterparts, a gap which widened following the pandemic.

A separate report from race equality think tank Runneymede Trust in 2020 found that black and minority ethnic young adults were 47% more likely to be employed on a zero-hour contract than white young adults.

Responsible investment groups have piled pressure on UK businesses to disclose their ethnicity pay gap data to help address racial inequality across workforces.

ShareAction, a charity which works with investors to drive social change, has been targeting financial services companies in the FTSE 100 since July last year.

It has questioned 17 big firms at their annual general meetings and secured commitments from the likes of NatWest, Standard Chartered and Abrdn to publish data, or break it down in order to compare data across different ethnic groups.

British banking giants like Barclays and HSBC said they want to improve representation of ethnic minority employees in more senior roles, after reporting significant pay gaps between black and white staff.

Baroness McGregor-Smith, a British businesswoman and politician, said: “It has been six years since I published my review into race in UK workplaces and since then, there has been no tangible action taken by the Government to address pay disparities for diverse ethnic groups.

“It’s clear that mandatory reporting is the only way to address the ethnicity pay gap, it’s too late for voluntary guidance.”

