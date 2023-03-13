Floating offshore wind farm approved off Welsh coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Floating offshore wind farm approved off Welsh coast

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 11:06 am Updated: March 13, 2023, 12:22 pm
Floating offshore wind turbines can be built further out to sea where the wind is stronger (handout/Blue Gem Wind/PA)
Floating offshore wind turbines can be built further out to sea where the wind is stronger (handout/Blue Gem Wind/PA)

Consent for a floating offshore wind farm has been granted off the Pembrokeshire coast, which will eventually provide enough power for four million homes, the Welsh government has said.

Seven 14-megawatt turbines will be built on floating platforms 40km out to sea and will provide enough clean energy to power 93,000 homes.

They are part of a development that could in future see as much as 20 gigawatts of electricity being produced in the Celtic Sea.

The Climate Change Committee, which advises the Government on decarbonisation, said offshore wind should form the bulk of Britain’s electricity production by 2035.

Labour MP for Aberavon Stephen Kinnock told the House of Commons earlier this month that floating offshore wind could be a “genuine game-changer” for South Wales and that it could turn the region into a “green power superpower”.

MPs from Labour and the Conservatives also urged the Government to ensure that new turbines are made by UK-based companies.

Known as project Erebus, the new turbines will be erected by Blue Gem Wind, a joint venture between French multinational TotalEnergies and Irish ocean developers Simply Blue Group.

Construction is set to begin in January 2025 with the turbines in operation by the end of 2026.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said: “We are ambitious for the floating offshore wind sector in Wales – we believe it has the potential to deliver sustainable sources of energy into the future and it is also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to open up new markets for local suppliers and to create thousands of high-quality jobs in Wales.

“The Erebus project has the potential to show the world that Wales and the Celtic Sea can deliver renewable energy alongside the sustainable management of our marine resources.”

The floating platforms use the same turbines as conventional offshore wind farms but they are attached to floating structures secured to the seabed with anchors.

This means they can be built further out in deeper waters where the wind is stronger.

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire and Welsh Affairs Committee chair, said: “It is very welcome news that Pembrokeshire could be home to Wales’ first floating offshore wind farm.

“As mentioned only last week in our Committee’s report on floating offshore wind, the potential is enormous if we manage to harness the energy potential further out at sea.

“It could be transformative to the local economy and supply chains, supporting many jobs and livelihoods to a predominantly rural area.

“Floating offshore wind could be the greatest investment opportunity in Wales for decades. For this to be realised, we must ensure that local supply chains benefit from the boost in business, rather than manufacturing simply being offshored to international competitors as we saw with a lot of fixed bottom offshore wind.”

Project Erebus was named after the famous ship, which was built at Pembroke Dock in 1826 and disappeared 22 years later with its sister ship Terror and all their crew in the Arctic while searching for the Northwest Passage.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “The UK’s early subsidies are already paying off as we have one of the most established offshore wind industries in the world, part of the UK’s £70 billion net-zero economy.

“New floating offshore wind, supported by the highly successful Contracts for Difference scheme, is another potential example of a growth industry, with knowledge and expertise we could export to the rest of the world, bringing benefits to jobs throughout the supply chain and the economy.”

Mike Scott, project managing director at Blue Gem Wind, said: “We welcome the decision from Welsh ministers to grant the necessary planning consents for project Erebus and have been working with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales and other key stakeholders since 2019 to develop a project that is sympathetic to the natural environment and minimises impacts to local communities and stakeholders.

“Erebus, which will be the first floating wind farm in Wales, will play a crucial role in advancing the deployment of what will become a globally important low carbon technology.”

