Central banks could ‘ease up on rate hikes’ after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could fuel pressure on central banks to ease up on interest rate hikes, according to some finance experts.

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, said: “The collapse of two US banks in recent days: Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank; is a reminder of the risks that come when central banks, like the US Federal Reserve, raise interest rates aggressively.

“The issue at the heart of SVB’s failure is massive losses on its bond investments in the face of rising US interest rates, and a fire sale of these as its clients – typically technology start-up entrepreneurs – began pulling money out.”

Ms Haine said authorities had acted swiftly and HSBC’s £1 deal to take over the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB UK) would hopefully help to restore confidence.

She continued: “After well over a decade of ultra-low interest rates, there was always going to be some fallout from a 180-degree pivot to a new era of rapidly rising rates.”

Ms Haine said the recent action “should help calm the short-term market jitters and may actually provide a boost to the stock market” because it arguably reduces the likelihood of a return to interest rates rising more aggressively.

Jerome Powell, boss of the US Federal Reserve, previously hinted that the Fed might raise interest rates further and faster than thought.

The next Bank of England base rate decision, meanwhile, is on March 23.

Alice Guy, head of pensions and savings at Interactive Investor, said: “The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is worrying for pension investors and will bring back bad memories of the 2008 financial crisis.

“But, thankfully, the failure of SVB is an isolated incident and is unlikely to have a major impact on investors.

“The UK and US governments have stepped in quickly to shore up the bank and make sure the small businesses can access their money this week.

“Although the failure has sparked a slump in UK bank stocks, this is due to general nervousness throughout the market, rather than a specific danger to UK banks and bank share prices are likely to bounce back.

“The rules and regulations for banks were hugely tightened after the financial crisis to protect consumers and keep deposits safe.”

Ms Guy added that the events will “add to the pressure on UK and US central banks to ease up on raising interest rates when they meet next week to make a decision”.

Joe Dabrowski, deputy director of policy at pensions industry trade association the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), said: “People’s pension savings are invested for the long-term in a broad range of different asset classes designed to grow over time and withstand short-term falls in stock prices.

“Pension funds have strong governance and established investment risk management strategies with diversified portfolios. Within their equity and index allocations they will have holdings across over hundreds – or even thousands – of different companies. This means the movement in the price of any one stock does not have a significant bearing on the overall value of the portfolio.

“Markets have dipped in today’s trading as investors digest the implications of Silicon Valley Bank’s troubles on the wider market.

“In these circumstances, the headlines can be quite daunting for savers, but in reality markets bounce back quickly and savers with many years to go until their retirement have plenty of time to recover. The swift resolution of the problems in the UK due to the bank arranging for HSBC to acquire SVB, as well as assurance from the Government and the Bank of England that they do not foresee any systemic risk to today’s events should also calm the markets.

“For those approaching or in retirement, in most cases they will already have been automatically tilted towards an investment strategy with much lower risk and less exposure to falling share prices.

“For savers with defined benefit or final salary pension schemes, pension benefits are underwritten by their fund and therefore they will not be affected.”