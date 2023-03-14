Credit Suisse flags ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Credit Suisse flags ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting

By Press Association
March 14, 2023, 2:19 pm
Credit Suisse has revealed it found ‘material weaknesses’ in its internal controls over financial reporting, as it said its bankers’ bonus pot has been slashed by half after a challenging year (Alamy/PA)
Credit Suisse has revealed it found “material weaknesses” in its internal controls over financial reporting, as it said its bonus pot has been slashed by half after a challenging year.

The Switzerland-based global bank saw its share price drop to its lowest level ever last week after saying it would be late publishing its 2022 annual report.

After releasing the report on Tuesday, pushed back from last week, it said it had identified reporting weaknesses relating to a failure to set up an effective risk assessment process.

The group said: “The material weaknesses that have been identified relate to the failure to design and maintain an effective risk assessment process to identify and analyse the risk of material misstatements in its financial statements.

“As a result of these material weaknesses, the group chief executive officer and chief financial officer have concluded that, as of December 31 2022, the group’s disclosure controls and procedures were not effective.”

It is the latest misstep for the bank which has been embroiled in a string of fraud and misconduct issues over several years.

It is in the midst of a big restructuring plan, having recorded a heavy group net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs (£6.6 million) over last year.

As a result of the losses, it cut its bonus pot by half from 2021 levels, but nevertheless still dished out some 1 billion Swiss francs (£90 million) among more than 38,000 bankers.

The incentive pool was set at the “minimum level considered appropriate to enable to honouring of contractual commitments” and to avoid damage from employees leaving the firm in search of better pay deals.

Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Korner took home a total pay packet of 2.5 million Swiss francs (£2.3 million) last year, which included his base salary, pension and benefits.

And chairman Alex Lehmann was paid a total of 3.2 billion Swiss francs (£2.9 million) over the year, which included a board fee but not a chair fee, which he decided not to take.

The bank said: “Given the poor financial performance in 2022 and challenging situation for the firm at the beginning of the three-year transformation, the chairman proposed to voluntarily waive his chair fee of 1.5 million Swiss francs for the 2022 AGM to 2023 AGM period, and this proposal was accepted by the board.”

Credit Suisse is in the process of slimming down its global workforce by 9,000 over the next three years, meaning it will lose about 10% of its investment bankers in Europe.

It plans to rebuild the bank to be more simplified and focused on its wealth and asset management arms, and deliver returns for shareholders.

