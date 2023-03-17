Home improvement firms set to post lower profits after costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home improvement firms set to post lower profits after costs soar

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 3:48 pm
B&Q owner Kingfisher is set to reveal how the DIY sector is faring as consumers face squeezed household budgets
B&Q owner Kingfisher is set to reveal how the DIY sector is faring as consumers face squeezed household budgets (Rui Vieira/PA)

B&Q owner Kingfisher and rival Wickes are set to reveal falls in profits over the past year as the home improvement firms were knocked back by surging costs.

Kingfisher, which runs B&Q and Screwfix, has previously indicated its sales and profits have weakened over the past year, as it also saw DIY demand from locked-down customers start to soften.

The London-listed firm is expected to reveal pre-tax profits between £730 million and £760 million for the year to January when it updates investors on Tuesday.

It comes after Kingfisher cut its previous estimate of £770 million in its latest update in November.

During the update to shareholders, Kingfisher had highlighted a marginal rise in sales over the quarter to October and hailed a “good start” to the final quarter.

However, the group is still likely to deliver a decline in like-for-like sales for the full year after the start of the year failed to keep up with pandemic-boosted demand.

Analysts have predicted a 2.1% like-for-like fall in sales, with a roughly flat performance over the second half of the year.

But investors are likely to look further forward amid worries that continued inflationary pressure and weakness in the housing market could further weigh on demand.

Analysts have predicted another decline in like-for-like sales and profits for the new financial year so shareholders would welcome an improved outlook and growth strategy on Tuesday.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Shareholders and analysts will then look for an update on the Powered by Kingfisher programme and the financial priorities outlined by chief executive Thierry Garnier as part of the plan.

“They will look for sales growth faster than the overall market, profit growth in line with and then faster than sales growth and strong free cash flow.”

Meanwhile, rival Wickes has seen a more positive trajectory, which has helped shares improve by around a fifth since October.

Wickes store
Wickes is expected to report higher sales despite pressure on household finances (Wickes/PA)

In January, the business revealed that like-for-like sales grew by 5.2% over the fourth quarter of 2022 as households rushed to buy energy-saving products to help cut soaring power bills over the winter months.

Nevertheless, it is still coming under pressure from continued cost pressures and predicted its gas and electricity bill will rise by another £10 million in 2023 despite wholesale energy prices cooling.

The firm is expected to report pre-tax profits of between £72 million and £76 million for 2022 on Thursday, down from £85 million in 2021.

Investec analyst Kate Calvert said: “Focus will be on the outlook for 2023, which looks set to remain challenging.

“The market will be looking for views on stability of underlying markets, top-line price inflation and confirmation that cost inflation assumptions are in the right place.”

