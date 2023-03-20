Why are stock markets still falling and how worried should we be?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Why are stock markets still falling and how worried should we be?

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 9:37 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 11:14 am
Stock markets globally have failed to be reassured by the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse and co-ordinated central bank action over the weekend as fears over a banking crisis remain at the fore (Alamy/PA)
Stock markets globally have failed to be reassured by the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse and co-ordinated central bank action over the weekend as fears over a banking crisis remain at the fore (Alamy/PA)

Stock markets globally have failed to be reassured by the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse and co-ordinated central bank action over the weekend as fears over a banking crisis remain at the fore.

The rescue deal for the troubled Swiss banking giant comes after a tumultuous past couple of weeks for banks, sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US.

As concerns ramp up that other lenders worldwide may start to be affected, how worried should we be?

– Why are markets down so heavily again?

Bank shares tumbled further after the UBS takeover of its crisis-stricken rival Credit Suisse on Sunday, dragging markets deep into the red as trading opened on Monday morning.

Asian markets initially welcomed the deal, but anxiety soon bubbled to the surface as attentions turned to what happens next and the implications of the emergency takeover.

In particular, the focus has shifted on to high-risk bond holders in banks, after around 17 billion US dollars (£14 billion) of more risky Credit Suisse bonds were wiped out as part of the deal.

– What are the bonds are the heart of investor anxieties and why are they important?

Swiss regulator Finma demanded on Sunday that Credit Suisse’s so-called additional tier one (AT1) bonds must be written down to zero under the deal.

These bonds are a type of bank debt designed to take losses during a crisis, but the move hammered home to investors just how high the risk is of these bonds being written off.

And it has led to signs that investors may be scrambling to exit their investments in these types of bonds across the sector.

– But how is this connected to SVB’s collapse in the US?

Credit Suisse has had a number of issues over the years, which are well-known to investors, having incurred heavy losses and become embroiled in a string of fraud and misconduct scandals.

Its woes are not directly related to the issues at SVB and the regional lenders that are struggling in the US.

But it appears to have become a victim of the crisis of confidence in banks sparked off by the issues on the other side of the Atlantic.

After SVB collapsed, attention quickly focused on embattled Credit Suisse last week and its share price fell to its lowest level, prompting investors to sell shares in other banking stocks amid the panic.

Credit Suisse was handed a £45 billion emergency loan from the Swiss National Bank to shore up its balance sheet but this was not enough to quell concerns and the speed of its decline has rocked the banking sector.

Nerves were frayed further as another US regional lender, First Republic Bank, seemed unable to stem client deposit withdrawals – despite 11 large US banks joining forces to pump in 30 billion US dollars (£24.6 billion) of deposits into the firm as part of a show of confidence in the group.

First Republic’s shares continued to plummet on Friday despite the cash injection and there are now worries over where the pain will emerge next in the banking sector.

– What are central banks doing?

Six central banks across the world, including the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve, joined forces to help contain the spread of the crisis by boosting dollar flows into the financial system.

Under the co-ordinated action, seven-day maturity US dollar swap lines between the Fed and the other central banks are being increased from Monday from a weekly to a daily basis.

It is hoped the seven-day-a-week facility, which is due to run until at least the end of April, will boost market confidence over the health of other lenders.

The Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are also in the spotlight this week ahead of interest rate announcements amid expectations they may look to temper any further hikes in light of the mounting market turmoil.

– What does all this mean for UK banks?

Banking shares in London have been hammered by the fears but Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was quick on Sunday night to insist the financial system in the UK remains “safe and sound” and British banks are well capitalised.

But it is understood that the Bank has ordered lenders to disclose their exposure to global bond markets, which appear to be at the heart of many of the problems, particularly amid US banks.

– Where will the crisis of confidence in banks go from here?

While experts believe the mammoth capital cushions built up among banks will help avoid another full-blown crisis, there are worries about what it may mean for their appetite to lend.

Susannah Streeter at Hargreaves Lansdown said: “As risk aversion grips the sector, the worry is that overall banks will become more cautious in their lending, which could be another blow for already fragile housing markets in particular.

“Worries are rattling investors about what repercussions a potential lending squeeze will have on the global economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented