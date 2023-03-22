Boss of British Gas owner sees pay increase fivefold to £4.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss of British Gas owner sees pay increase fivefold to £4.5m

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 1:08 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 1:11 pm
Centrica boss Chris O’Shea has been handed a £4.5m pay package, a five-fold increase, after the business saw its profits soar last year (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Centrica boss Chris O'Shea has been handed a £4.5m pay package, a five-fold increase, after the business saw its profits soar last year (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica has been handed a £4.5 million pay package, a five-fold increase, after the business saw its profits soar last year.

Chris O’Shea – who last month had to apologise for the way British Gas had treated some customers – was paid a salary of £790,000 for last year and will be handed around £3.7 million in additional payments.

Of this, £711,000 will be paid in cash straight away, while the rest is tied up in Centrica shares for a few years, the business revealed on Wednesday.

It will be the first time Mr O’Shea has been paid a bonus since taking the top job at Centrica in 2020.

A year ago he waived his right to a bonus as customers were struggling to pay their energy bills, leaving his total remuneration at £875,000. This meant he was the third worst-paid chief executive in the FTSE 100.

Nevertheless, the move to accept the extra millions this year is likely to raise eyebrows for two reasons.

Firstly, the massive profits that Centrica built up last year came off the back of an energy crisis which was largely caused by Russia’s unproved full-scale attack on Ukraine.

Secondly, British Gas – Centrica’s most famous subsidiary – was thrust into the headlines earlier this year amid allegations that a subcontractor had been forcing its way into the homes of vulnerable people to switch them to prepayment meters.

Mr O’Shea was forced to apologise after the issue was revealed by the Times.

“The only thing I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s not acceptable,” he told Sky News at the start of last month.

The company is still investigating what might have gone wrong, and how widespread the problems are.

In its annual report, released on Wednesday, Centrica argued that it needed to pay bonuses to “retain leaders”.

Board member Carol Arrowsmith wrote: “In my letter to shareholders last year, I explained that Chris O’Shea had elected not to accept his 2021 annual bonus payment due to the hardships faced by our customers.

“This decision was made after Chris had not received a bonus payment for the previous two financial years.

“I made it clear in my letter that if performance in 2022 justified a bonus, it was our intention to pay that bonus because we cannot expect to attract and retain leaders in the future if we do not meet our commitment to recognise and reward the performance and talent of our people.”

She added: “Like most public companies we hire our senior executives on employment contracts that have a significant proportion of pay which is performance-related.

“We set stretching targets linked to financial success and other important factors. If we meet or exceed these targets, then this is reflected in an executive’s performance-related pay.”

