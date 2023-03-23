Gambling Commission fines 32Red and Platinum Gaming £7.1m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Online gambling operators 32Red and Platinum Gaming – both part of Kindred Group – have been fined £7.1 million for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures, the Gambling Commission said.

32 Red Limited, which runs 32red.com, will pay £4,195,655 and Platinum Gaming Limited, which runs unibet.co.uk, will pay £2,937,599.

Both have also received an official warning following the Gambling Commission investigation.

32Red’s social responsibility failures included failing to identify customers at risk of harm based on their session times, and not having effective enough controls to identify and protect potential problem gamblers.

One customer was allowed to deposit £43,000 and lose £36,000 within seven days, the commission said.

Some self-excluded or blocked customers were able to register on Platinum Gaming after being blocked or self-excluded on the 32Red platform, and Platinum Gaming also failed to identify and interact with customers who may have been experiencing harm.

Gambling Commission Kay Roberts said: “These failures highlight clearly that both operators failed to interact with customers in a way which minimises the risk of them experiencing harms associated with gambling.

“Our investigations also showed that policies and procedures were overlooked, both around customer accounts and anti-money laundering practices.

“Ultimately, it is an example which all gambling operators should take notice of to ensure they protect customers at all times.”