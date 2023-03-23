Lender Amigo on the brink as it fails to get enough cash to compensate customers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lender Amigo, which was once valued at £1.3 billion, is struggling to raise the £45 million it needs to compensate customers – putting the company on track for a potential collapse, it said on Thursday.

The business said investors were simply not expressing sufficient interest in pouring money into the troubled lender.

As things look now, bosses think they will be unable to raise the money needed under the terms of a scheme given the thumbs up by the High Court last year.

The plan was to raise cash from investors – part of which could be used to pay off wronged customers, while the rest would allow Amigo to keep its doors open.

However, on Thursday bosses said they have “not received sufficient aggregate indications of interest to cover the total amount”.

As a result, the board “believes that this target is unlikely to be achieved by May 26”.

They are trying to cook up a second plan, which would see customers get less compensation and only require current investors to put in a further £6 million on top of what interested investors have promised.

But, Amigo said, even if they manage to convince investors, they will also need approval from customers and the High Court.

If neither plan works out, Amigo will wind down, the business said on Thursday morning.

It is the clearest sign yet from the company that things are not going according to plan.

We believe the Amigo Loans’ proposed Scheme of Arrangement appears to be appropriate in the circumstances. https://t.co/TNmyl36Cyr — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) April 11, 2022

The business previously said investors were not showering it with cash.

Amigo specialised in subprime guarantor loans – the type where a borrower’s friends or family promise they will pay back the loan if the borrower cannot.

Customers would borrow at interest rates of around 50%.

Such loans are generally used by people struggling to borrow from other sources – but the lenders have a duty to ensure the people who borrow can still afford the loans.

Amigo did not.

According to a decision from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the lender “did not have appropriate processes in place to ensure it adequately assessed borrower and guarantor circumstances before approving a loan” between November 2018 and March 2020.

“Amigo’s failures led to a high risk of consumer harm, both to borrowers and guarantors,” the FCA said.

The regulator said it would have fined Amigo nearly £73 million – but decided not to because that would take away from the compensation customers would get.