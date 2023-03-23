Government ‘acts like Boys From The Blackstuff’s Yosser Hughes over strikes law’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘acts like Boys From The Blackstuff’s Yosser Hughes over strikes law’

By Press Association
Bernard Hill as Yosser Hughes in Boys From The Blackstuff (PA)
Bernard Hill as Yosser Hughes in Boys From The Blackstuff (PA)

The UK Government has been accused at Westminster of acting like Yosser Hughes over a strikes law.

Former TUC president Baroness Donaghy argued the “gizza job” catchphrase of the fictional character in Alan Bleasdale’s gritty TV drama Boys From The Blackstuff, was being parroted by the Tory administration demanding “gizza power”.

She levelled her criticism as the Strikes (Minimum Services Levels) Bill continued its rocky through the House of Lords.

There has been stiff opposition to the proposed law, which would allow ministers to impose minimum levels of service during industrial action by ambulance staff, firefighters, railway workers and those in other sectors deemed essential.

Labour has promised to repeal the legislation if it takes office.

Among the concerns are the impact of the move on the devolved governments of Wales and Scotland, which are responsible for many of the services covered by the provisions of the Bill.

Labour peer Lady Donaghy said: “It is an affront to those countries that there should be imposition of power.

“There will be an overall power, the details of which are not known and that the Welsh and Scottish administrations will have to accept.

“We are talking about tone here, the tone of employment relations.

“I am not saying the services are any better particularly in Wales or Scotland, but the tone of the relationship is what could be so badly damaged.”

Alan Bleasdale, author of Boys from the Blackstuff (L) with Julie Walters, who played Yosser Hughes’s wife in the BBC TV series, and Ian McKellen who played Walter in the Channel 4 TV play (PA)
Alan Bleasdale, author of Boys From The Blackstuff (L) with Julie Walters, who played Yosser Hughes’s wife in the BBC TV series, and Ian McKellen who played Walter in the Channel 4 TV play (PA)

Recalling the 1982 Liverpool-based series Boys From The Blackstuff, she said: “There’s a character called Yosser Hughes, who used to go around saying ‘gizza job’.

“In this case it’s the Government saying ‘Gizza power. We don’t know what we are going to do with it.

“We can’t tell you yet. We promise to consult you, but ‘gizza power’.

“That’s the main principle, You are asking us to ‘gizza power’ and you are not telling us how you are going to use it.”

Former lord chief justice of England and Wales Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd: “This a Bill to do with services.

“It is not a Bill that is to do with industrial relations, employment rights and duties.

“It seems to me therefore that this is a matter that is not reserved (to the UK Parliament).”

The independent crossbencher added: “The consequences of this is to undermine democracy.

“It is to undermine accountability.

“This Bill, by transferring the responsibilities for minimum services levels, are taking it away from those that are accountable to the people of Wales and Scotland.

“It does seem to me that it is quite wrong that we should proceed on this basis.”

But responding, Government frontbencher Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist said: “Employment rights and duties and industrial relations are reserved in respect of Scotland and Wales.

“The Government has a duty to protect the lives and livelihoods of citizens across the United Kingdom.

“The disproportionate impact that strikes can have on the public are no less severe on the people in Scotland or Wales.

“They have every right to expect the Government to act to ensure they continue to access vital public services during strikes.”

