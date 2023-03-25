Holidaymakers need ‘careful planning’ to find bargain destinations – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holidaymakers need ‘careful planning’ to find bargain destinations – report

By Press Association
UK holidaymakers wanting to avoid steep price rises are being forced to choose their destination carefully, new figure show (PA)
UK holidaymakers wanting to avoid steep price rises are being forced to choose their destination carefully, new figure show (PA)

UK holidaymakers keen to avoid steep price rises are being forced to choose their destination carefully, new figures show.

Falls in the value of sterling against many other currencies and rises in resort prices mean the cost of typical tourist items are higher in four out of five popular resorts and cities compared with a year ago, according to Post Office Travel Money.

The annual Holiday Money Report, which surveyed 40 destinations, found that UK holidaymakers are paying more for expenses such as meals, snacks, drinks, suncream and insect repellent in locations such as the Costa del Sol, Spain; Marmaris, Turkey; Orlando, USA; and Phuket, Thailand.

But prices have fallen year-on-year in six of the 10 cheapest destinations.

Cape Town in South Africa has the lowest prices for UK visitors, driven by the rand’s near-16% fall against sterling in recent months and competitive pricing in bars and restaurants.

A three-course evening meal for two, including a bottle of house wine, typically costs just £35.80 in the coastal city.

Portugal’s Algarve is the cheapest of nine eurozone destinations surveyed despite prices rising by a third year-on-year.

The Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh is also in the best value top 10 on the back of a fall in the Egyptian pound’s value.

Even with a 19.2% drop in the value of the Turkish lira, inflation and a 55% rise in the minimum wage at the nation’s bars and restaurants mean prices for UK visitors to Marmaris have more than doubled since last year.

Ed Dutton, portfolio director for financial services at the Post Office, said: “Despite the volatility of sterling, it is still possible to bag a bargain with careful planning.

“Check exchange rate movements and the cost of holiday essentials before booking to see where you might get more holiday cash for your pounds but be aware that sterling gains can be cancelled out by big resort price rises, as the increase in Turkey proves.

“It will pay to be flexible when deciding on a holiday destination.

“The Egyptian pound and South African rand have been losing ground against sterling recently, while Latin American currencies like the Mexican peso and Costa Rican colon have been surging in value.”

The report was produced in partnership with online travel agent Travel Republic, whose managing director Antonio Fellino said: “Britons are considering their options more carefully and really looking hard at how they get great value from the package they book and the destination they’re travelling to.

“It’s not surprising that places like Egypt and Turkey are seeing a significant increase in popularity this year.”

– Here are the cheapest destinations for eight items commonly bought by tourists:

Cup of filter coffee: Algarve, Portugal (81p)
Bottle of local beer: Cape Town, South Africa (£1.62)
Bottle or can of Coca-Cola or Pepsi: Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt (93p)
Glass of wine at a cafe or bar: Algarve, Portugal (£1.81)
Mineral water (1.5 litres): Marmaris, Turkey (15p)
Suncream (200ml): Tokyo, Japan (£4.34)
Insect repellent (50ml): Kuta, Bali (64p)
Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: Cape Town, South Africa (£35.80)

– Here are the most expensive destinations for eight items commonly bought by tourists:

Cup of filter coffee: Mahe, Seychelles (£4.55)
Bottle of local beer: Jumeirah Beach, Dubai (£8.99)
Bottle or can of Coca-Cola or Pepsi: Mahe, Seychelles (£3.85)
Glass of wine at a cafe or bar: New York, USA (£11.41)
Mineral water (1.5 litres): Rodney Bay, St Lucia (£4.95)
Suncream (200ml): Tamarindo, Costa Rica (£21.84)
Insect repellent (50ml): Reykjavik, Iceland (£17.16)
Three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine: Reykjavik, Iceland (£135.87)

