Deal sees Post Office workers offered 9% pay rise and up to £3,000 lump sums

Post Office workers will vote on a deal their union said includes a 9% pay rise, “substantial” lump sum payments and additional benefits.

After negotiations, an agreement has been reached to include the wage increase from April, lump sums of between £1,925-3,000 and benefits like an increase in paternity pay, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said.

The deal, endorsed by the union’s postal executive, will be put to a ballot of members.

Post Office workers staged a series of strikes and other forms of industrial action last year.

CWU deputy general secretary Andy Furey said: “We would like to thank our Post Office members for their support throughout the dispute.

“This agreement could not have been reached without their unwavering commitment.

“This agreement is the best that can be achieved via these negotiations and, as such, the postal executive is recommending our members support the agreement by voting yes in the forthcoming ballot.”

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “This deal simply would not have happened without the bravery shown by striking Post Office workers all through last year.

“Without their clear determination, this dispute couldn’t have moved on to where we are now.”

The dispute involved workers at Crown Post Offices, the larger sites usually in high streets, and is separate to the unresolved long-running row between the union and the Royal Mail.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the CWU agree that the offer we have put forward provides a fair deal for their members and that they will be recommending a yes vote.

“We hope to get a positive response from their members so we can get the new pay rates in colleagues’ pockets as soon as possible.”