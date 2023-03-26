Airports set for bumper business rates amid £1.4bn tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airports set for bumper business rates amid £1.4bn tax rise

By Press Association
Airports, power stations and business headquarters are set to be hit hardest by property tax changes when new valuations come into force next week, according to research.

Revenues from business rates – the property tax on commercial buildings – are expected to rise by £1.4 billion, or 4.9%, to £29.9 billion when the changes take effect from Saturday April 1.

The annual review by real estate advisory firm Altus Group has revealed that a raft of firms will be hit sharply by the increase, which comes after a new revaluation regime was announced last year.

In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a £13.6 billion package to help businesses with their new rates bills from April 2023, including freezing the tax rates, and discounts for 230,000 retail, leisure and hospitality premises.

The revaluation, the first in six years, will see Heathrow Airport top the list of UK commercial properties with the highest business rates.

Heathrow now has a rateable valuation of £210 million, despite a £2.83 million decline from the previous value.

It means the airport could save £1.51 million in tax.

Manchester Airport is set for a smaller business rates bill after its value dropped by £6.7m (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester Airport is also set to pay a smaller business rates bills after its value dropped by more than a fifth, or £6.7 million.

But it comes as other airports face potentially higher bills, with both Gatwick and Stansted Airports both set for large increases despite overseas travel being prohibited on April 1 2021, the date being used for the latest valuation.

Elsewhere, Swiss bank UBS, which it recently acquired Credit Suisse after it ran into financial difficulty, has seen the valuation on its sprawling 12-storey “groundscraper” UK headquarters rise by £7.46 million – up by more than a third to £27.52 million.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, a purpose-built film production complex, will see its valuation rise £19.81 million to £25.32 million – up 360%.

However, the studio will be protected by caps which will phase in the very large increase.

Alex Probyn, global president of property tax at Altus Group, said: “Revenue from business rates across the UK still remain well below pre-pandemic levels and, although revenue is forecasted to rise, receipts are still expected to be lower than at the start of the previous revaluation back in 2017.

But he added: “The return to inflationary increases in the tax rates, and the ending of the temporary enhanced retail discount in April 2024, will see revenue rise by a further £5.2 billion during 2024/25 to its highest ever level.”

