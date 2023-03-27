Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank sold to US rival First Citizens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank sold to US rival First Citizens

By Press Association
First Citizens Bank has bought all the loans and deposits of failed US bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) following a “competitive” bidding process, the lender has announced.

The acquisition follows the collapse of SVB earlier this month, which sparked wider panic over the stability of the global banking sector.

The sale was agreed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), one of the US regulators which acted to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil when SVB collapsed.

First Citizens, which is a subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, purchased about 72 billion US dollars (£59 billion) of SVB’s assets at a discount of 16.5 billion US dollars (£13 billion), the FDIC said.

SVB’s 17 bank branches will begin operating as a division of First Citizens and customers will be able to access their current accounts as they usually would, according to the announcement.

Frank B Holding Jr, chairman and chief executive of First Citizens, said the acquisition affirms its “commitment to support the integrity of our nation’s banking system”.

First Citizens, a family-controlled bank with more than 550 branches, said the purchase followed a competitive bidding process.

SVB, a tech and innovation-focused lender based in California, failed on Friday March 10 after customers rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health, known as a “bank run”.

It was the second largest bank collapse in US history and prompted bank runs in other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank.

Its UK business was rescued by HSBC in a deal costing £1 after a weekend of intense negotiations involving the Government.

The failure preceded the rescue takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its rival UBS after its share price plunged amid the panicked investor mood.

Deemed a “too big to fail” banking giant, the demise sparked fears of a global banking crisis and sent shares in other major European banks falling, including Deutsche Bank most recently.

Central banks including the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the US’s Federal Reserve have sought to reassure people that its banking systems are robust.

Nevertheless, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned that market volatility could expose the “vulnerabilities” of the UK’s market-based financial system.

But the UK’s stock markets were trading higher on Monday morning after the news from across the pond of SVB’s sale.

London’s FTSE 100 was up by about 0.5% with shares in Barclays edging higher following a weak performance on Friday, having been caught up in the wider uncertainty over Europe’s banking sector.

Germany’s Dax index and France’s Cac 40 were also making gains at the start of the week, while stock markets in the US had not yet opened.

