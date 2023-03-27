Judge refuses Amazon dismissal bid over delivery driver lawsuit By Press Association March 27 2023, 12.58pm Share Judge refuses Amazon dismissal bid over delivery driver lawsuit Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/business/uk-and-abroad/5549257/judge-refuses-amazon-dismissal-bid-over-delivery-driver-lawsuit/ Copy Link Amazon has suggested the drivers have no possible course of action directly against the online retailer (PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] Most Read 1 Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps 2 Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage 3 Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new… 4 Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown 5 Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the… 6 Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face 7 Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls 8 Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis 9 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 10 Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home More from Press and Journal Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' following one-car crash on A98 near… Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager's job Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by… Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he… Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to… Editor's Picks North parents’ anger at charges for School’s Out holiday Easter activities programme Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to Forfar ‘Rebuilding confidence’: UK Gov expected to make windfall tax and CCS announcement in Aberdeen Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new flats above Molly Malone’s Most Commented 1 Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK 2 £2 million to be spent on new 20mph zones in Aberdeen — where should they go? 3 SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing 4 Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths 'getting worse' in Union Square 5 New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops 6 REVEALED: Aberdeenshire Council to install new electric charging points at 15 locations 7 Schoolhill pedestrian zone: Video shows 200 drivers breaking rules 8 Rebecca Buchan: Huge public safety concern in Aberdeen can't be swept under the rug 9 David Knight: 'The Murrells' abandoning ship exposed so many hidden imperfections 10 JK Rowling slams Humza Yousaf over ‘pink heart’ tweet